UConn Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Kayleigh Heckel
UConn Huskies sophomore transfer Kayleigh Heckel will be wearing white and blue a little bit earlier than expected. However, it won't be for the Huskies but rather for Team USA.
Over the weekend, Heckel was named to the United States national team Friday night that will compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup being held in Brno, Czech Republic July 12-20.
Heckel will be seeking her second gold medal to go with her first won a year ago when she represented Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. She started all six games for the Americans (6-0) last year and averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals.
Team USA will face South Korea on July 12, Hungary on July 13 and Israel on July 15 in Group A play. Round of 16 games will be played July 16 with the quarterfinals July 18, the semifinals July 19, and the bronze and gold-medal games July 20.
Joining Heckel on the 12-player roster are Texas sophomore Jordan Lee, Florida sophomore Alivia McGill, Indiana sophomore Zania Socka-Nguemen, UCLA incoming freshman Sienna Betts, USC incoming freshman Jasmine Davidson, Duke incoming freshman Emilee Skinner, Class of 2026 high school players Addison Bjorn, Kate Harpring, Saniyah Hall and Jerzy Robinson, and Class of 2028 high school player Sydney Douglas.
After not medaling in the first three tournaments (1985-93), the Americans have won 10 golds, one silver and one bronze since. They are the three-time reigning gold medalists and have taken home gold nine of the last 10 tournaments.
Heckel hopes to become the 16th UConn player to win U19 gold joining Maya Moore (2007), Kelly Faris (2009), Stefanie Dolson (2011), Bria Hartley (2011), Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (2011), Breanna Stewart (2011, 2013), Morgan Tuck (2011, 2013), Moriah Jefferson (2013), Crystal Dangerfield (2015), Napheesa Collier (2015), Azura Stevens (2015), Paige Bueckers (2019), Azzi Fudd (2021), Amari DeBerry (2021) and Allie Ziebell (2023). Stewart was the Most Valuable Player of the 2013 event while Bueckers was the MVP in 2019.