UConn Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Sarah Strong
UConn Huskies star Sarah Strong keeps racking up accolades this summer, but the latest might be the very best.
Already a three-time gold medalist with Team USA's Under-18 squad, Strong was named to the USA Basketball roster for the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, which will take place June 23-29 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, giving her a chance to earn her fourth gold medal before she's even 20 years old.
For those who don't know, 3x3 basketball is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams "clear" the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound, or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious, or if time expires, then the team leading wins.
The 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup includes 20 nations of each gender. The fields have been split into four five-team pools with pool play set to run from June 23-26 before the round of 16 on June 27 and quarterfinal games on June 28. The semifinals and finals will be staged on June 29.
Strong and Team USA, in Pool B, will begin their quest vs. Czechia at 1:40 a.m. ET on June 24, followed by the Netherlands at 4:20 a.m. ET. Also facing Japan, the women will meet on June 25 at 11:50 p.m. ET and then complete pool play against Chile at 2:05 a.m. ET on June 26.
For Huskies fans who want to watch and cheer on Strong, the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup will stream live on YouTube.com/FIBA3x3. For more information and the full schedule, click here.