UConn Tops AP Preseason Poll
The UConn Huskies are set to tip off their 2025-26 season in three weeks. Coming off a season that saw them finish 37-3 and capture their 12th national championship, the Huskies aim to defend their title this year. With Geno Auriemma at the helm, the program remains a major contender for the national championship. Despite losing Paige Bueckers to the WNBA, the Huskies are ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll ahead of the tip-off.
UConn is ranked first in the AP preseason poll this year, ahead of the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 2), UCLA Bruins (No. 3), and Texas Longhorns (No. 4). The Huskies received 27 first-place votes in the preseason poll, marking their first time entering the season as the preseason No. 1 since 2017. This is the 252nd time UConn has been ranked No. 1, the most in women's college basketball history.
The Huskies will open their season against the Louisville Cardinals (No. 20) in Germany on November 4, followed by home games against Florida State and Ohio State. Their first major test will be against 13th-ranked Michigan on November 21, followed by Utah on November 23. They will face USC on the road on December 13 and Iowa in Brooklyn on December 20.
Auriemma's team will begin its Big East slate on November 30 at Xavier. The Huskies are expected to dominate the Big East once again, having gone undefeated in conference play (18-0) during their championship season. Key Big East matchups include hosting Marquette on December 17 and a rematch with Creighton on January 11, the team they defeated in the 2025 Big East Championship Game.
This is how the Huskies are expected to lineup in the upcoming season:
G: Azzi Fudd - Sr. - 13.6 PPG
G: Ashlynn Shade - Jr. - 7.7 PPG
F: Sarah Strong - So. - 16.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG (2025 National Freshman of the Year)
F: Serah Williams - Sr. - 19.2 PPG at Wisconsin
G: Kayleigh Heckel - Jr. - 6.1 PPG at USC
Key additions include Serah Williams, a Wisconsin transfer who averaged 19.2 points per game and was named All-Big Ten First Team. USC transfer Kayleigh Heckel adds depth to the backcourt. The recruiting class includes highly-rated freshman Kelis Fisher and 6'2" forward Blanca Quiñonez from Ecuador.
Auriemma, entering his 41st season, is coming off his record 12th National Championship. The legendary coach became the winningest coach in college basketball history with 1,250 career victories. With Auriemma's experience, a healthy Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong building on her phenomenal freshman campaign, the Huskies have all the pieces necessary to make another championship run.
The Huskies were dominant in their championship run, finishing 37-3 overall and 18-0 in Big East play. They defeated South Carolina 82-59 in the national championship game, with Sarah Strong becoming the first player in history to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a championship game.
