Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Were So Funny While Revealing Their Favorite WNBA Players
Former teammates and current romantic partners Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers looked like they were having a ball in a recent episode of Instagram's Close Friends Only podcast.
The Dallas Wings guard and UConn Huskies star chopped it up regarding a variety of topics, including their friendship, their ideal day off and—in one of the funnier moments—their favorite WNBA players.
Fudd, understanding the assignment, answered that latter question just as her girlfriend would've wanted: "Probably Paige Bueckers," she said, to which a smiling Bueckers replied, "I was about to say, mind you, I'm in the WNBA now." Fudd also mentioned Minnesota Lynx sensation Napheesa Collier as her second favorite, seeing as "everything about [Collier's] game is just perfect."
Later, when it was Bueckers's turn to answer, Fudd felt the need to remind the Wings guard that she "can't say yourself," which garnered another big laugh. "Bro, I'm not gonna say myself," Bueckers playfully countered. "Why do you act like that?"
"If I had to pick [a] non-former teammate, yeah, I would probably be [Collier]," she continued. "I think it was the first game of the season, she tried to post me up like I was baby food or something."
Watch that below starting at 4:34:
As for the pair's fave NBA players, there were no surprises there, either. Fudd said Steph Curry, an answer Bueckers accurately predicted, while Paige said Curry or Kyrie Irving (a response she has given before).
The full interview is just 12 minutes and pretty fun, so would recommend if you have some time on your hands today.