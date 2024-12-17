UConn Trolled By Hilarious, Low-Key Complimentary X Post: 'The New Duke'
Dan Hurley, Liam McNeeley, and the rest of the UConn Huskies took over Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, but not everyone was in on the fun.
UConn defeated a stellar Gonzaga team 77-71 in what Zags head coach Mark Few described as a prize fight at MSG. Both teams battled their hearts out, and Few was effusive in his praise of UConn’s effort following the game.
Few also complimented McNeeley’s play, in particular.
But where there are winners, there are always haters around the corner.
In a hilarious X post intended to offend McNeeley and UConn following the big win, user @coleadamss posted a video of McNeeley pumping up the raucous Garden crowd and captioned the post:
“UConn has become the new Duke because they keep spawning these annoying white guys.”
Ironically, the post may have accidentally complimented McNeeley and UConn by comparing them to Duke. The Blue Devils have attracted their fair share of trolls through the years mostly because … they win.
Dan Hurley’s brother Bobby knows a thing or two (national titles) about winning at Duke, just as he’s familiar with the ire that Blue Devils players receive from fans. Bobby Hurley’s teammate Christian Laetter was the token hated Duke player during that era, only to be replaced by perhaps an even more hated JJ Redick a decade or so later.
But weirdly, it’s difficult to separate hatred from admiration when it comes to the JJ Redicks and the Laettners of the college basketball universe. No one would take the time to hate them if they weren’t incredibly dominant.
If McNeeley is attracting the same kind of energy, it’s only another sign that UConn is dominating.
Then again, maybe the comparison is slightly off. After all, the so-called “New Duke” has more national titles (6) than the Blue Devils (5).
