UConn Hosting Class of 2027 CB

Change often resets momentum, but in Storrs, despite the paradigm shift, the program seems to have stabilized rather quickly. The UConn Huskies, after their historic nine-win season, saw their head coach, Jim Mora, depart for Colorado State, leaving the team in uncertainty at the worst possible time.

However, UConn soon hired Jason Candle on a six-year deal. That move restored stability and also seems to have kick-started a recruiting surge. In a single spring window, UConn added 65 new players, including 58 transfers and seven freshmen.

The Huskies have 20 new offensive players, 32 defenders, and three specialists, with 21 of them coming from Power Four programs. And now, Candle is already looking ahead and has a cornerback from Florida visiting.

Larry Morgan is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback from West Boca Raton High. He has already drawn attention from across the country, holding 20 scholarship offers despite being unranked in the 2027 class.

Despite the plethora of offers, not so long ago, Morgan took to X and wrote, “I will be in Connecticut from May 29th-31st for an Official Visit!! #AGTG”.

Programs like Michigan State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Tulane, Northwestern, Kentucky, East Carolina University, West Virginia University, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and UCF have all extended offers to Morgan.

The Huskies Have Also Offered a 2028 OTH

Candle has also recently made an offer on a 2028 OTH, Bruce Blanden. Blanden too, took to X and wrote, "“After a conversation with @CoachNCole Blessed to receive my 2nd division 1 offer from the University of Connecticut #AGTG✝️. #WeBall.”

In just 22 varsity games, Blanden has rushed for 935 yards on 143 carries, averaging an eye-catching 6.5 yards per attempt while scoring 11 touchdowns. His sophomore season alone accounted for 809 yards and nine scores.

Blanden has also made 1,050 all-purpose yards so far, including 924 as a sophomore, averaging 66 yards per game. Blanden has also recorded 53 total tackles, including 46 in his sophomore season, while forcing three fumbles, recovering two, and returning two interceptions for 64 yards.

However, before the prospects become Huskies, Candle has a challenging season ahead. The Huskies have finalized their 2026 schedule, which features five road trips, including first-ever meetings with Southern Miss and Miami (OH).

The Huskies will also revisit familiar opponents like Temple, Air Force and Wyoming. They also have seven home games at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

