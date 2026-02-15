Two UConn Stars Invited to 2026 NFL Combine

Despite the coaching turmoil, decommitments and transfer portal drama, the Huskies have two of their stars heading to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Skyler Bell and Joe Fagnano have both received an invitation to be in Indianapolis later this month.

While the Huskies had a lot going on off the field, on the field, during the Jim Mora run, UConn had a historic season. The Huskies were coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons. The last time they had a nine-win season before 2024 was in 2007. Bell and Fagnano had a lot to do with that run.

Bell, the Bronx native, had over 101 receptions this season,1,278 yards, 13 touchdowns, and was a finalist for the 2025 Biletnikoff Award. He also had seven separate 100-yard performances, making him one of the most consistent deep threats in the country.

Congrats to our guys on the NFL Combine Invites! pic.twitter.com/4VIBdpIJhI — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) February 12, 2026

Across two seasons in Storrs, Bell played in 26 games and caught 151 passes for 2,138 yards and 18 touchdowns. Then there is Fagnano, the player who has had one of the most impressive seasons.

Fagnano started 12 games this season and became UConn’s first QB since 2018 to do the same. He finished the season 285-for-413 for 3,448 yards, 28 TDs and one interception. He also had six games throwing for 300 or more yards.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) throws a pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Over the years, Fagnano has played in 24 games for UConn and completed 423 of 654 passes for 5,252 yards and 48 touchdowns, with six interceptions. Including his time in Maine, Fagnano has played 51 career games, passing for 10,718 yards and 93 TDs.

Who are the other stars invited to the 2026 NFL Combine?

Among quarterbacks, Fagnano joins a loaded class that includes Penn State Nittany Lions' Drew Allar, Clemson Tigers' standout Cade Klubnik, LSU Tigers gunslinger Garrett Nussmeier and Alabama Crimson Tide's Ty Simpson. A total of 15 quarterbacks have earned invites.

At receiver, Bell finds himself in a 46-man group with playmakers like Georgia Bulldogs' Dillon Bell, LSU Tigers' Aaron Anderson, Ohio State Buckeyes' Carnell Tate, and Clemson Tigers' Antonio Williams.

The complete invite includes 21 running backs, 27 tight ends, 57 offensive linemen, 63 defensive linemen, 29 linebackers, 54 defensive backs, and seven specialists. A total of 319 prospects will meet in Indianapolis for the Combine from Feb. 23 to March 2. The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

