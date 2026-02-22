UConn Extends Offer to 2028 ATH

Jim Mora’s departure to Colorado State came on the heels of a historic season and left a sudden void, along with plenty of uncertainty in Storrs. However, that soon changed when Jason Candle came in and signed a six-year deal.

Since, Candle and his staff have been working relentlessly to rebuild a roster that experienced major fallout due to portal entries and decommitments. Candle has added 65 new players for the spring, including 58 transfers and 7 freshmen, with 30 joining the offense and 32 joining the defense.

It’s a massive reset, and yet, even as the Huskies rebuild the present, they are just as focused on their future. The Huskies have already extended an offer to a 2028 prospect,

Not so long ago, Bruce Blanden took to X and wrote, “After a conversation with @CoachNCole Blessed to receive my 2nd division 1 offer from the University of Connecticut #AGTG✝️. #WeBall.”

And it’s not hard to see why UConn is interested. In just 22 varsity games, Blanden has rushed for 935 yards on 143 carries, averaging an impressive 6.5 yards per carry while scoring 11 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

In his sophomore season, he had 809 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns. However, what makes him even more intriguing is his all-around impact.

Blanden is a dual threat. Beyond his rushing numbers, he has accumulated 1,050 all-purpose yards, including 924 in his sophomore season alone, averaging 66 yards per game as a consistent offensive engine. Defensively, he’s been just as disruptive, recording 46 tackles as a sophomore and finishing his varsity career so far with 53 total stops.

Blanden has also forced three fumbles, recovered two, and returned two interceptions for 64 yards. However, before Blanden makes his decision, the Huskies have a long way to go.

Huskies Announce Their 2026 Schedule

UConn will open the 2026 season at home on Sept. 5 against Lafayette at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, marking Jason Candle’s first game in charge and the beginning of a new chapter. Soon after, the Huskies will have their first-ever meeting against Southern Miss on Sept.19 in Hattiesburg.

The challenges continue the very next week when UConn travels to Miami (Ohio) for another first-ever matchup, followed by a historic rivalry clash at Temple, the 22nd meeting between the programs. The Huskies will then close their road slate with demanding trips to Air Force and Wyoming.

