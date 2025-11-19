UConn QB Joe Fagnano's Historic Streak Snaps
UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano’s unprecedented streak came to an end on November 15, when he threw his first interception of the 2025 season against Air Force at Rentschler Field. With just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Air Force defensive linebacker Max Mustell intercepted a tipped pass, breaking Fagnano's remarkable 385-pass attempt streak without a turnover through the air.
Despite the turnover, UConn managed to secure a 26-16 victory over the Falcons as Fagnano finished with 15 completions of 23 passes for 155 yards and one interception. He rushed in for a 10-yard touchdown in the opening drive.
Fagnano had thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight consecutive games before facing Air Force, another streak that snapped that day. He had thrown 25 touchdown passes across 343 attempts without an interception, joining Joe Burrow at LSU as the only quarterback in recent years to accomplish such a feat.
Joe Fagnano’s Impressive Season Despite Broken Streak
Joe Fagnano has delivered one of the most statistically impressive seasons any FBS quarterback has produced in recent years, accumulating 2,995 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and just one interception through eleven games while maintaining a stellar 68.6% completion percentage.
Fagnano opened the 2025 season in spectacular fashion against Central Connecticut State on August 30, completing 18 of 25 passes for 260 yards and three passing touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground in a dominant 59-13 victory.
In a much less impressive outing, Fagnano completed 24 of 43 passes for just 259 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the 27-20 overtime loss to the Syracuse Orange.
The struggles continued in Week 3 as UConn traveled to Delaware on September 13 in another overtime contest. Fagnano bounced back somewhat with 28 completions on 38 attempts for 346 yards and two touchdowns, though the Huskies fell 44-41 in another heartbreaking overtime defeat.
The turning point arrived in Week 4 on September 20 when UConn hosted Ball State. Fagnano engineered a 31-25 victory by completing 20 of 30 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. He followed it up with a 155-yard and one touchdown performance in a 20-17 road victory at Buffalo.
In Week 6 on October 4, Fagnano delivered what would be matched only once more this season, torching FIU with 22 completions on 28 attempts for a career-best 355 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant 51-10 victory.
To everybody’s surprise, Fagnano would surpass that output just two weeks later. On October 18 at Boston College, he completed 23 of 31 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown in the Huskies' 38-23 triumph.
The Huskies QB breached the 300-yard mark yet again next week on October 25 at Rice in a double-overtime thriller. Fagnano completed 32 of 48 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-34 overtime loss.
The Huskies bounced back against UAB in a dominant 38-19 home victory where Fagnano completed 23 of 30 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns while recording zero interceptions. The QB also reached 10,000 career passing yards in that game.
Fagnano continued his excellence against Duke at home, completing 27 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 37-34 victory at Rentschler Field. He orchestrated multiple late-game drives to secure victory.
The Air Force defense intercepted him for the first time all year on November 15, snapping his incredible streak.
His 25 touchdowns rank third all-time for UConn in a single season, just eight away from the program record. His 2,995 passing yards also rank third in school history, placing him 645 yards shy of the UConn single-season record.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!