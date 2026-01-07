UConn vs. Providence Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The UConn Huskies have established themselves as one of the best teams in college basketball, sitting at 14-1 on the season, and are already off to a 4-0 start in Big East action.
They hit the road on Wednesday night to take on the Providence Friars, who are 8-6 overall and 1-2 in Big East play.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's conference showdown.
UConn vs. Providence Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UConn -10.5 (-110)
- Providence +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UConn -700
- Providence +500
Total
- OVER 153.5 (-110)
- UNDER 153.5 (-110)
UConn vs. Providence How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 7
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN
- UConn Record: 14-1 (4-0 in Big East)
- Providence Record: 8-6 (1-2 in Big East)
UConn vs. Providence Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in UConn's last five games
- UConn has won 10 straight games
- UConn is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games
- Providence is 5-2 ATS in its alst seven games
- Providence is 1-8 straight up in its last nine Big East games
UConn vs. Providence Key Player to Watch
- Solo Ball, G - UConn Huskies
UConn is a top-five team in the country, but if they want to make a run at the national championship, they need Solo Ball to be better from beyond the arc. He's their main three-point shooter, leading the team in three-point field goal attempts, but he's hitting those shots at a rate of just 29.7%. A team's primary three-point shooter not shooting 30% from beyond the arc is a weakness that will eventually be exploited.
UConn vs. Providence Prediction and Pick
With Providence being the home team tonight, I'm going to take the points with the Friars. Their underlying metrics aren't as bad as their record would indicate they are. Providence ranks 66th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 33rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage. That's huge, considering UConn is primarily a two-point shooting team.
Providence keeps teams to shooting just 46% from the interior, which will prove pivotal when it comes to covering the spread tonight.
Another key factor in keeping this game within the spread is for Providence not to turn the ball over. Thankfully, the Friars have turned the ball over on just 14.7% of their possessions, which ranks 59th in the country.
UConn will win this game, but I'll take Providence to cover.
Pick: Providence +10.5 (-110) via Caesars
