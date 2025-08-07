UConn Huskies WR Skyler Bell Lands On Preseason Award Watch List
The UConn Huskies football program is finally headed in the right direction under head coach Jim More. After years of disappointment, the Huskies recorded their first winning season last year (9-4) in over a decade.
With UConn football on its way to becoming much more relevant, there are a couple of players on the roster receiving recognition for their individual performance.
One of the Huskies’ top offensive players was added to a preseason watch list that should make UConn fans even that much more encouraged to tune into games this year.
On Wednesday, the national selection committee announced that WR Skyler Bell was recently named to the 2025 Bilentnikoff Award watchlist, along with 47 other players in college football.
The award’s website notes that “The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s outstanding college football receiver regardless of position (the award defines receiver as any player who catches a pass hence, tight ends, slot receivers and backs, inside receivers, wide receivers, split ends, and running backs are eligible).”
Bell is more than deserving of being named to this award watch list. He’s coming off a stellar season with the Huskies, grabbing 50 passes for a total of 860 yards and five touchdowns. Bell also emerged as one of the premier longball threats in college football, averaging 17.2 yards per catch, which ranked 37th among the nation’s top receivers.
Even though last year was Bell’s first with the Huskies, he already has some experience at the collegiate level.
The wideout spent his first three seasons at Wisconsin, but didn’t get a ton of playing time. During those three seasons, he only grabbed 69 passes, averaging 10.9 yards per reception. After not being involved in the Badgers’ game plan enough, Bell decided to transfer to UConn, where he clearly made the right decision.
Bell did contemplate leaving UConn for a bigger program, but ultimately decided to stay put with the team where he has found the most success.
Especially with this upcoming season being Bell’s second with the Huskies, Jim Mora, and QB Joe Fagnano returning to the program for another season, there’s a chance that the wideout really breaks out as one of the most underrated players at his position.
Following Bell’s stats along with the other players on the award watchlist will be a compelling storyline to follow as the NCAA season plays out and will give UConn fans another reason to follow the Huskies this fall.