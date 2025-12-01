UConn Loses Key OT As Jim Mora Fallout Continues

UConn OT Ben Murawski plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent @AgentJoeD told ESPN.



The 6-7, 335 redshirt junior started 12 games at LT this season and 6 games at LG in 2024. Murawski has one more season of eligibility and is expected to receive strong P4 interest. pic.twitter.com/EP3SStPvYB