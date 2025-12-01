UConn Loses Key OT As Jim Mora Fallout Continues
The aftershocks of Jim Mora’s departure to Colorado State are still rolling through Storrs. After back-to-back nine-win seasons, Mora decided to pack his bags for a team entering Pac-12. And now, nearly eight players are planning to enter the transfer portal, and the number of decommitments continues to rise.
The latest name that plans to join the portal is none other than Ben Murawski. “UConn OT Ben Murawski plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent @AgentJoeD told ESPN,” reports Max Olsen.
Murawski is a 6-foot-7, 335-pound anchor who logged 12 starts at left tackle this season and six more at left guard in 2024. Losing him during a coaching transition is a gut punch that lands harder with every passing day. And to make things worse, more players are lining up behind him.
Running backs Victor Rosa and MJ Flowers, wideout John Neider, defensive stalwarts Oumar Diomande, Chris Hudson, Cam Chadwick, Kolubah Pewee Jr., and Osiris Gilbert are all expected to hit the portal.
Rosa was a backfield cornerstone, while Diomande led the defense with over 100 tackles. Chadwick was one of the most productive players on the roster. Even Neider, who’s coming off a 395-yard season, is exploring his options.
And yet, as the roster moves become public one by one, the ground beneath the program isn’t quite done shifting. However, despite all the shakeup, it is not all bad news for the Huskies, and that’s where the tide begins to turn.
Three UConn Huskies Named to 2025 All-New England Team
While the turmoil in Storrs persists, there is a healthy dose of good news to accompany it. Quarterback Joe Fagnano, wide receiver Skyler Bell, and linebacker Bryun Parham were all named to the 2025 All-New England Team, an honor reserved for the region’s best Division I players.
Evidently, there are still some great players on the roster. Fagnano is already making the Heisman talks, and he has been the anchor of UConn’s offense this season. He played one of the country’s most efficient passing attacks.
Fagnano played all 12 games and made 3,448 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and just one interception. He finished top-six nationally in yards, yards per game, and touchdowns. Then there is Bell, who has also been breaking and making records.
Bell’s 101 receptions, 1,278 yards, and 13 touchdowns set new school marks and placed him among the top receivers in the nation. With seven 100-yard games, Bell is the player defenses circled and still couldn’t slow down.
On the other side of the ball, Parham was brilliant. He had 116 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, plus multiple takeaways. Parham ranks top-15 nationally in tackles and sacks, putting him squarely among the elite defenders in the country.
Their recognition doesn’t erase the turbulence surrounding the program. However, it does remind the Husky Nation of what remains possible. And in a week full of exits and uncertainty, UConn desperately needed something that pointed forward, rather than back.
