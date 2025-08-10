Huskies Report

UConn Lineman Wes Hoeh Named to Preseason Award Watchlist

UConn’s Wes Hoeh earns national recognition for his efforts powering one of college football’s top offensive lines.

Evan Dammarell

Sep 22, 2018; Syracuse, NY, USA; The Connecticut Huskies and Syracuse Orange line up against each other for an extra point during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2018; Syracuse, NY, USA; The Connecticut Huskies and Syracuse Orange line up against each other for an extra point during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
UConn Huskies center Wes Hoeh has been named to the 2025 Rimington Trophy preseason watch list, the award given annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I football. Hoeh is one of 40 players nationwide recognized by the Rimington Trophy Committee in partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The honor comes after a standout debut season for Hoeh, who transferred to UConn from Syracuse ahead of 2024. Taking over the starting center role almost immediately, he became a cornerstone of an offensive line that ranked among the best in the nation.

The Huskies averaged 199.2 rushing yards per game, 22nd nationally, while scoring 31.9 points per game and converting 93.2 percent of their red zone opportunities, which ranked fourth in the nation. Hoeh’s personal performance stood out as well. According to PFF, he posted a 69.8 pass-blocking grade and a 74.1 run-blocking grade while allowing just 14 pressures and no sacks over the season.

Hoeh's steady presence also helped UConn allow only 1.08 sacks per game, 13th nationally, and just four tackles for loss per game, 15th nationally. The offensive line’s collective dominance earned the unit a spot on the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll and Hoeh being named a Rimington Award candidate heading into this season speaks volumes about his central role in UConn's dominance in the trenches.

It's clear why UConn's Wes Hoeh is in the mix the Rimington Award

UConn Huskies quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (1) hands off the ball to running back Victor Rosa (22).
Nov 18, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (1) hands off the ball to running back Victor Rosa (22) against the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Rimington Trophy, first awarded in 2000, is named for former Nebraska star Dave Rimington, the only two-time winner of the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman. Since its inception, the award has raised more than $5 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation. The winner is determined using consensus All-America teams from the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and the Football Writers Association of America.

Hoeh is just the second UConn player to earn a spot on the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list, joining Ryan Crozier in 2018. After reportedly being asked to leave Syracuse following a coaching change, Hoeh found a new home with the Huskies and quickly established himself as a leader in the trenches.

In the past, head coach Jim Mora Jr. has praised Hoeh’s intelligence, selflessness, and emotional maturity, saying the veteran lineman “is not going to do anything to hurt this team” and “focuses on his assignment every play.”

With one year of eligibility remaining this season, Hoeh will again be tasked with anchoring a UConn line that lost experienced tackles Valentin Senn and Chase Lundt to the NFL. As the Huskies aim to build off last season, one of the most productive offensive seasons in program history, Hoeh's Rimington Award candidacy reflects that he will be central to that effort.

