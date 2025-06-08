‘I Think’—Frenkie de Jong Reveals Barcelona Contract Plans
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has confirmed he intends to renew his contract with the club—but can’t guarantee a deal will be done.
The 28-year-old was once famously embroiled in a long-running transfer saga involving Manchester United, at a time when the Red Devils were managed by his former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag.
De Jong can look back on that chapter of his career with pleasure, knowing that he stayed to be a key part of Barcelona’s 2024–25 treble winners while United labored to their worst-ever Premier League finish—further insult was added to injury when Tottenham Hotspur won the Europa League final to deny United any kind of European football next season.
The conversation around De Jong’s future has of late been centered around renewing his contract. The Dutchman is a key player for Hansi Flick and was a star performer in the Catalan giants’ run to the semifinals of the Champions League.
But Barça’s continued financial peril, which means they have to operate tentatively in the transfer market as they look to renew the contracts of several key players, means reaching an agreement is far from straightforward—De Jong earns good money at Barcelona and takes a significant chunk out of their wage bill.
He is, however, confident an agreement will be reached, stating while away on international duty with the Netherlands that “both parties want it”.
“I think I’m going to renew with Barça,” De Jong mused to Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone. “I can’t be 100% sure, but if everything goes well, it will happen. My intention is to renew this summer, but we’ll see what happens. It’s a negotiation and we can’t say when. The important thing is that both parties want it, and I think we’ll reach an agreement.
“I had a long injury and suffered a lot with my ankle, it was difficult but I’m fine now. But before the injury I was playing very well. I don’t think I’ve done much better this year than in previous years, but the titles we’ve won and the victories have given more visibility to my game.”
De Jong also refused to discuss the imminent termination of his working relationship with agent Ali Dursan, who he has been represented by for over 15 years, with Mundo Deportivo suggesting that continued negotiations with Barcelona may be handled by the player himself in conjunction to his family’s lawyer.