Kylian Mbappe Reaches Historic Goal Landmark for France, Thierry Henry Record Next
By the time Kylian Mbappé reaches the end of his international career with France, he will comfortably he his country’s all-time top goalscorer—and the Real Madrid forward may not have to wait too much longer to take that honor after netting his 50th strike for Les Bleus.
Mbappé’s goals-per-game ratio among French players to have scored over 20 goals is only bettered by Just Fontaine, who bagged 30 goals in an international career that spanned just 21 appearances, and he’s fast closing in on the only two other players to have scored 50 or more goals for France.
The 26-year-old’s crisp strike against Germany in the Nations League third-place playoff was his 50th in French colours, in what was his 89th appearance. That leaves Mbappé just one goal behind Thierry Henry (51 goals in 123 appearances) and seven behind LAFC striker Olivier Giroud (57 goals in 137 appearances).
Mbappé’s latest goal showcased the wonderful touch he possesses and ability to shift the ball quickly from his left foot to his favoured right foot. The quickness of his movement meant Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen had little time to react to his close-range effort, though the Barcelona custodian did almost palm his arcing shot round the post.
No other active player in France’s current side, still led by long-term manager Didier Deschamps, has registered a double-digit goal tally, highlighting the pressure on Mbappé’s shoulders as the two-time World Cup winners enter a new post-Giroud and Antoine Griezmann era.
France’s future looks secure, though, with Champions League winner Désiré Doue, Rayan Cherki, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise four of world football’s most talented young attacking midfielders and wingers. Deschamps also has Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembélé to call upon after a remarkable season with Paris Saint-Germain restored the 28-year-old to the very top of world football, suggesting the goals will continue to flow for captain Mbappé in the years to come.