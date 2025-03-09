UConn Huskies Getting Hot at the Right Time Yet Again
The UConn Huskies absolutely dismantled the Seton Hall Pirates by a score of 81-50 on Saturday, closing out their regular season with a 22-9 record and a 14-6 mark in the Big East.
No matter what happens in the conference tournament, UConn will be in the NCAA Tournament once again, and it is starting to get hot at the right time once again.
With their win over Seton Hall, the Huskies have now won four games in a row, which marks their longest winning streak since a stretch between Nov. 30 and Jan. 5, when they reeled off eight consecutive victories.
Connecticut hit quite a rough patch after that, as it went 2-3 over its next five contests and was just 6-6 in a 12-game span before embarking on its current win streak.
Funny enough, just as the Huskies always seem to do, they are beginning to play their best basketball as the calendar has flipped to March.
They registered double-digit triumphs over Georgetown (on Feb. 26, but still) and Providence before defeating No. 20 Marquette 72-66 this past Wednesday, giving UConn a regular-season sweep of the Golden Eagles, which will be pretty pivotal for the Huskies when assessing their overall resume.
Connecticut is now awaiting its opponent for the first round of the Big East Tournament, where the Huskies will likely ultimately have to get through the St. John's Red Storm—who just swept the regular-season series with UConn for the first time since the Stone Age—in order to emerge on top.
But does anyone really want to bet against the Huskies this time of year?