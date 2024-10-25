UConn Senior Guard On Head Coach Dan Hurley: 'He's Gotten A Little Crazier'
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is anything but complacent as his program marches towards its goal of a legendary three-peat.
If anything, Hurley has taken the intensity to new extremes, at least according to a new report from Fox Sports’ John Fanta, in which both senior point guard Hassan Diarra and junior wing Alex Karaban spoke about Hurley’s inner fire.
Fanta also featured some very intriguing quotes from Hurley himself in the piece, particularly in regards to UConn’s chance to make history with a third consecutive national championship.
"It's the elephant in the room," Hurley said, per Fanta.
"You can't hide from this opportunity. If we don't win three in a row, what are people going to say? That you suck as a coach because you could only win two in a row? But we realize the magnitude of this. You have to be a champion at UConn to be remembered and celebrated."
Has Hurley revved up the intensity this year? Diarra certainly thinks so.
"If he has changed, he's gotten a little crazier," Diarra said, per Fanta.
"Hurley wants another championship so badly, but he's coaching us the same as he always has," Karaban added, per Fanta.
"The intensity has always been there. Now, it's just leveling up."
Karaban also spoke about getting left off the AP preseason All-American first team.
"My entire career, I've been snubbed throughout everything," Karaban said, per Fanta. "But at the same time, I want to continue to prove everybody wrong, and that's what's gonna happen this year."
Fanta noted that Karaban’s omission will only be used by Hurley as fuel for the motivational fire.
“It plays right into what Hurley refers to as a "pathological, sick and obsessive" hunger to win a third consecutive crown,” Fanta said.
UConn opens up the season on November 6 at home versus Sacred Heart.
