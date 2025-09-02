3 Max Johnson Quotes Following Loss to TCU
Max Johnson made a return to the field since his gruesome leg injury last season, throwing a touchdown to his brother in the process.
Max Johnson threw a passing touchdown to his brother, Jake Johnson, in his first game action since the season opener in Minnesota last year. The Tar Heels start the Bill Belichick era with a loss, and things may get ugly if there are no adjustments made, but tons of seasons are left in store.
On Touchdown Pass to Brother
- "Yeah, I mean, it's just I'm blessed to be able to play football again, and just want to give God all the credit, man, so blessed just to be here and playing this game that I love. But what even you know, more special moment to have that you know, moment with my brother, all the hours and times that we've had in high school and then we had played a and m together, and what a special moment."
On Adjustments
- "I think we just, you know, we got to communicate better with each other, with, you know, what we're you know, with what we're doing, they made some good adjustments. We made some adjustments coming out of halftime. And we just got to get to go out there and execute better. We had some things that were there, and we should do, you know, a better job of, you know, going out there, competing every single play, and, you know, throughout the whole game."
On Preparing for Matchup against TCU
- "Yeah, I've been in, you know, multiple quarterback battles. And, you know, my career in college, and it's, it's crazy. There's, I mean, there's ups and downs, and, you know, you've win some and then you lose some, and you just kind of find a way to, you know, maximize your your spot where you are, you know, whether you're starting preparing to play, whether the backup you're preparing to place, it doesn't matter. So I think I was prepared to play this game, and I prepared like I was a starter."
- "I thought I had a good camp, and I was fully healthy the whole time. And, you know, just tried to work my butt off. And, you know, I felt like I was just happy to be out there and, you know, play again and throw the ball. And just very blessed"
