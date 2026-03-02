How UNC Teammates See Caleb Wilson's Imminent Return

Saturday night was another result that proved how dangerous the North Carolina Tar Heels can be, especially as they are still without Caleb Wilson for at least one more game. North Carolina defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 89-82 behind elite performances from Henri Veesaar, Seth Trimble, and Jonathan Powell.

While speaking with the media during their postgame press conferences, those three aforementioned players and Zayden High highlighted the team's performances without Wilson and what his return to the lineup will mean for the team.

North Carolina's Depth Shining Through

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Our roster is deep," Powell said. "I think we have one of the best rosters in the country, and it shows when someone goes down that it's always the next man up. And I think lately it's been great examples of the next man stepping up and showing that everybody on the team can play."

"I think we have a lot of depth," Veesaar said. "Obviously, Caleb is a tremendous player, and we hope we get him back soon, but I think this team is good…I think a lot of guys are getting more minutes, more reps, and keeping them inside."

Wilson's Mentality

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"Caleb brings a different mentality to the game," High said. "I think that we all came together as a group when Caleb went out and realized that the edge that we're missing from him, we all [got to] bring it together. We took that edge and confided in each other and produce down there."

"I think Caleb brings a different mentality to the game," High continued. "I think when he comes back, we're going to be a much better team. But yeah, he has the ability to make difficult shots, and sometimes we need those down the stretch. And I feel like when he comes back, we're going to be a so much better team."

"Caleb had a huge edge, you know, he had a huge determination," Trimble said. "He was hungry to win each and every game. So, when a guy like that gets injured, there's a huge void that has to get filled. So guys that really step up, and really just pick up and kind of step out of personality, just to fill that void that's been missing. "

Overall Thoughts

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina is obviously a better team when Wilson is on the court, but without his injury, High's impact off the bench would continue to go unrecognized. His installment into the rotation has unlocked another level for the Tar Heels, who can safely say they have the deepest roster in the country.

