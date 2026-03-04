When Bill Belichick accepted the head coaching position at UNC before last season, it took many by surprise.

Not only is Belichick one of the most decorated head coaches in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls as a head coach and two as an assistant coach, but Belichick had also never previously coached at the collegiate level before, and doing so after an incredibly successful, decades-long NFL career seemed unconventional.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another factor is Belichick’s age. The historic head coach is currently 73, and will turn 74 next month. After going just 4-8 last season in his first year at the helm for UNC, rumors have sparked about a potential retirement being imminent.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Belichick’s Future Uncertain In Chapel Hill

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently compiled who he believes may be on the hot seat next season. In his list, he placed Belichick in the “retirement watch” tier, citing his advanced age and struggles in the ACC last season.

“When Belichick surprisingly took the UNC job at 72, he wasn't seen as a long-term fixture in Chapel Hill,” Rittenberg said. “He's back for Year 2 after a bumpy, four-win debut that brought more headlines about his personal life and the program's internal challenges than any on-field success."

"If UNC has a rerun of what happened in 2025, Belichick could move on to something else. Even a successful second season won't turn down retirement talk, as Belichick turns 74 in April. He's signed through the 2029 season.”

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As Rittenberg mentioned, Belichick’s first season at North Carolina was not only marred by disappointing results on the field but also by many rumblings about Belichick’s off-the-field relationships, as well as his job security and even a potential NFL return.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

College Coaching Challenges

Coaching in the NCAA isn’t quite the same as coaching in the NFL. In the NFL, players remain with the franchise for several seasons more often than not. Tom Brady, Belichick’s quarterback for the majority of his time with the New England Patriots, spent 19 seasons on the team with Belichick.

In college, the days of NIL, and the transfer portal have only made the transition even harder for Belichick, as coaches often have to rebuild nearly an entire roster after each season.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Now entering the second year of his tenure with the Tar Heels, Belichick will be looking to help UNC get back to its old winning ways. 2025 was the first season that the team didn’t qualify for a bowl game since 2018, and was the team’s third season with a losing record since 2021.

