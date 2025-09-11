3 Quotes from Each Tar Heels Specialist Ahead of Richmond
Here are three quotes, one from each specialist during the media availability on Wednesday.
The UNC football team enters its game against the Richmond Spiders with Bill Belichick's first win in the books, and his specialists, in particular punter Tom Maginness, Spencer Triplett and Rece Verhoff, all spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon. Below are three quotes, one from each individual who stepped up to the podium.
Punter Tom Maginness on the Thought of Playing for Bill Belichick
- "Oh, of course not. It's pretty surreal. You know, I think I'm not the only one in pretty shell shock when he first walked in the door, but he's such a good coach, he's such a football mind, and he just thinks of absolutely everything, stuff that I don't even think of, you know. So yeah, he's been really great to have around."
Long Snapper Spencer Triplett on the Experience of Being Coached by Bill Belichick
- "Yeah, with long snapping I take a huge pride in it because it's really an unseen part of the game. Usually when a punt comes on and Tom can attest, everybody is usually going to get the concessions. They're on their phone, no one's paying attention to it. But for us, it's a huge part of our game because that's all we do. And so I put a lot of passion into what I do in perfecting what my craft is, whether it's snapping, blocking."
- "And having Tom as the punter, it's been great because we work with each other to figure out what's good for each other, where he wants the ball, where he's standing, where I need to snap it for him. So I take a lot of pride in long snapping as a whole."
Kicker Rece Verhoff on What It Has Been Like with the Kicking Team
- "So yeah, actually all my official visits when I actually first met Spencer and that's where on my visit I was looking for an apartment so and Spencer happened to be the guy with him for a roommate so that kind of worked out really well so me and him lived together and Tom wasn't like totally here for the whole summer he was still in Australia. He got back in like late June or July but the chemistry has always been there."
- "All the specialists are amazing, ,,it's such a great group nobody's ever like mad at each other. It's just like everybody's like together and with my operation with Tom and Spencer it's amazing like I have never no doubt with Spencer and Tom does a great job and I mean just together it's just a great operation"
