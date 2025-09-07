Belichick Secures First Win Against Charlotte, Tar Heels Show Progress
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team helped place a tally mark in the win column of the Bill Belichick era by a score of 20-3 over the Charlotte 49ers. Belichick notches another win in his career, but makes his mark at the collegiate level. Not even the heavy rains in Charlotte could stop the Tar Heels from making it a memorable night.
First Quarter
Similar to UNC's first drive against TCU in Bill Belichick's debut, quarterback Gio Lopez found success in the air with a bomb down the left side of the field for a 51-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Chris Culliver. After the drive, Lopez celebrated along UNC's sidelines, hyping his teammates and coaching staff up. All it took was a three-play, 75-yard and 59-second drive for the Tar Heels to put their first points on the board. The Tar Heels lead 7-0.
The return drive after, North Carolina's defense forced the 49ers to a three-and-out, and an eventual punt.
But those sequences felt the exact same as what occurred against the Horned Frogs.
The 49ers were able to stop North Carolina from another eventful drive, but Belichick's squad was able to get a field goal at the end of it. Kicker Rece Verhoff's attempt from 49 yards went through the uprights for three more points — giving UNC a 10-0 lead with eight minutes and 34 seconds left in the first quarter.
Unlike the Tar Heels' performance while going against the Horned Frogs', it held the ball longer during each of their drives, rather than quick and constant three-and-outs, forcing to give up the ball.
Belichick and his staff were unable to conduct any more offense, leaving the score to 10-0 after the first 15 minutes.
Second Quarter
It took Charlotte four drives to get its first points up on the scoreboard, making it read 10-3 with 12 minutes and 40 seconds left. The drive took 11 plays, 60 yards and five minutes and 27 seconds to achieve.
Lopez showed progress from his not-so-great Chapel Hill debut the last time out for North Carolina — hitting his intended targets. The magic he had in the first drive died down again, but his presence continued to be felt by the 49ers.
Freshman running back Demon June displayed his skill set with multiple runs during the same drive with gains of 16 and 19 yards. June did not look like an ordinary freshman, showing bursts of strength and push through the defensive line.
However, the 49ers, on their fifth drive of the game, strolled down the field with ease, as North Carolina's defense missed tackles, a weakness shown during its first two games. The strategy Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick was unable to cover Charlotte wide receivers at times, but did enough to hold Head Coach Tim Albin's team to a field goal attempt — one that was missed, clanking off the left field goal post.
Later on, as UNC had possession, Culliver went down with an injury, but was able to get up and walk off on his own power to the sidelines. Then, one minute and 31 seconds were left on the clock. To finish the drive, Lopez used his legs to get the chains moving toward the end zone — running back Davion Gause ended the drive with a 12-yard rushing touchdown, beating Charlotte defenders on the left side of the field. A PAT by Verhoff capped off an 11-play, 80-yard and two minutes and 38-second drive.
North Carolina ended the half with a 14-point lead.
Notable Halftime Stats
- Chris Culliver left the field with an injury, but leads the Tar Heels with 74 receiving yards and one touchdown
- Gio Lopez completed the first 30 minutes of game action with 145 yards on 12 completions, also rushing for 38 yards
- Demon June has ran for 37 yards
- Mikai Gbayor leads the team with five total tackles
- North Carolina had only one three-and-out
Third Quarter
The 49ers almost opened the second half with a passing touchdown from quarterback Conner Harrell, but his shot to wide receiver E. Jai Mason was dropped as he lay in the end zone for a moment afterward.
The offensive play-calling by UNC continued to be questionable (with the exceptions of when it has scored), but North Carolina's seventh drive ended with a checkdown pass on third and 11 — see? The decision-making has been concerning, without a doubt.
Lopez's ability to read the defense and decide on whether or not to use his feet has been a big contributing factor to UNC's strategy in moving up the gridiron. Quick moves, rather than being caught in a hurried sitch. The Madison, Alabama, native threw a dot to wide receiver Shipp on fourth and two, extending the Tar Heels' drive.
Fourth Quarter
The continuation of the ninth drive for North Carolina ended with a field goal, turning the lead from 14 points to 17. UNC held the ball for eight minutes and eight seconds, starting with three minutes and 54 seconds at the end of the third quarter and ending with 10 minutes and 46 seconds at the start of the fourth quarter.
All things considered, the Tar Heels led 20-3.
Belichick and the Tar Heels were able to keep the 49ers at bay, preventing any points from being placed on the scoreboard — effectively concluding Belichick's trip on the road to Charlotte, giving him a win as North Carolina's head coach — that's one for the 73-year-old.
There were signs of improvement for North Carolina, but it still looked sloppy on the defensive end at times. However, it has found a piece of its identity with the run game, something to be keen on moving forward as the season continues.
The Tar Heels take on Richmond at home on Saturday, 13 at 3:30 p.m.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!