Potential North Carolina Quarterback Targets in the 2027 Class

As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, the 2027 cycle is heating up. North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick have plenty of roster needs to address in their 2027 class, and arguably none are more important than quarterback.

The good news for the Tar Heels is that the 2027 class is loaded with talented signal-callers, and they have already started targeting several of them. Here's a look at three quarterbacks North Carolina is pursuing, along with their current standing in each player's recruitment.

Three 2027 Quarterbacks UNC is Targeting

1) Will Mencl

Will Mencl is a four-star quarterback from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 372 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 27 quarterback, and the No. 7 prospect from Arizona.

Mencl holds offers from several Power Four schools, and his recruitment remains wide open at the moment. The Tar Heels have been pursuing the four-star since August, and if they make a push for him in the coming months, they should have a strong chance to win his recruitment.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives North Carolina the fourth-highest odds to land him behind Kansas State, Colorado State, and UNLV.

2) Charlie Foulke IV

Charlie Foulke IV is a three-star quarterback from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 698 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 51 quarterback, and the No. 22 prospect from Pennsylvania.

North Carolina has been pursuing Foulke for nearly a year, first extending an offer in January and hosting him on campus in Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit in June. Although the Tar Heels are in a strong position with the three-star signal-caller, they'll face stiff competition to land him.

According to Rivals' RPM, Miami is the clear favorite to secure Foulke's commitment, but Belichick and the Tar Heels aren't too far behind and have plenty of time to build momentum with the St. Joseph's QB.

3) Cooper Newman

Cooper Newman is a three-star quarterback from Sevier County High School in Sevierville, Tennessee. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 761 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 56 quarterback, and the No. 20 prospect from Tennessee.

Newman has interest from several Power Four schools, and the Tar Heels have been pursuing him for over six months, first extending him an offer in May and hosting him on an unofficial visit in June.

Rivals' RPM currently gives North Carolina and Belichick the fifth-best odds of landing the three-star quarterback, behind Northwestern, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech. However, there's still a long way to go in his recruitment, and the Tar Heels remain in firm contention to secure his commitment.

