How Will TCU Challenge UNC Defensively?
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, Grant Chachere breaks down the TCU defense.
I saw where y’all have adopted the “Rude Boys” nickname. How did that come about in conversations with former players, and what did they share with you?
Yeah, honestly, they had reached out to us with the new staff. They just wanted to make sure the culture was right in the defensive back room. As y’all know, UNC’s had a great tradition of getting the DBs going back all the way to the ’90s, so really just emphasizing us — like what they can see out of us this year and how we should play, how we should attack practice, and how we should carry ourselves.
Who were the guys who reached out to y’all?
It was actually Reggie Love Sr., who was really playing the main point guard role in all of this. But we talked to a lot of the dudes from back in the day.
What does it mean for you to get hit up by the Rebels, who were a key part of that top-five defense back in 1997?
Yeah, honestly, it was an honor. Honestly, that they're still tuned in and they're still passionate about the game, passionate about what's going on in the locker room and out at practice. So it was an honor for me to be the new guy coming in and for everybody to be so warm, welcoming, and, you know, talking to me and making sure I'm getting all the do's right.
Does that put any pressure on you as a player?
Yeah, it's a little pressure. Obviously, you know, you want to live up to the OGs and their standards, but, you know, at the end of the day, it's just football. You know, we just got to keep playing football. I mean, it's the same game we grew up playing, so.
You’re a veteran guy. Coaches tend to downplay the national hype and attention. Have you felt it around campus, and how have you navigated that, knowing what’s coming Monday?
Obviously, it's a lot of hype going on, but, you know, I haven't really felt it too much. You know, I'm not really too big on off-season hype. I'm more in-season production. I'm really just waiting until Monday to show what we can do.
You were here in the spring. How have you seen this program get built from the ground up, and what are your expectations for this season?
Yeah, me coming in early January, being here for the spring, watching how the team and the culture has switched, even from the spring to the fall. It's been special. Like, we've been doing something real special, and you guys will be able to find out until Monday.
