UNC Football: Offensive Report Cards for the 2025 Season

It has been a week since the North Carolina Tar Heels' season ended with a lopsided defeat to the North Carolina State Wolfpack. After taking some time to reflect and assess the season, it is time to analyze a couple of players.

One of the shortcomings for the Tar Heels this season was the offensive production, or lack thereof. Most of that fell on coaching and quarterback play. However, there are multiple variables that play a role in an offense's successes or failures.

Here are 2025 grades for a couple of offensive players who were key pieces in Bill Belichick's first season as the head coach.

Gio Lopez

2025 Season stats: 1,747 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a 65.1 completion percentage

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) rushes around the end during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The junior quarterback was underwhelming for the majority of the 2025 season, failing to surpass 167 passing yards in the first five games of the season. Lopez struggled to throw two or more touchdowns in just three games this season.

In addition, Lopez struggled with pocket awareness, accuracy, and consistency throughout the course of the season. Because the Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record, paired with Lopez compiling an underwhelming campaign, North Carolina will most likely move on from the former Southern Alabama signal caller this offseason.

Landing four-star Travis Burgess in the 2026 recruitment class is a foretelling sign that the Tar Heels are ready to alter their quarterback plans next season.

Grade: C-

Jordan Shipp

2025 Season stats: 60 receptions for 671 yards and 6 touchdowns

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Shipp's statistical output appears disappointing and underwhelming, but his ceiling was capped by poor play from Lopez. There is only so much a wide receiver can do when its quarterback struggles to deliver accurate passes on a consistent basis. That was the case for Shipp, who was dominant in the last few games of the season.

The sophomore wideout recorded a touchdown in four of the final five games. That included securing at least eight receptions and 83 yards in the last two games of the season.

Despite having subpar quarterback play for the majority of the season, Shipp averaged 11.2 yards per reception, which was a downtick from 2024, but the second-year wideout produced that type of production speaks to how elite he can be with a good signal caller.

In 2026, with Burgess potentially taking over as the starting quarterback, Shipp's ceiling and production will be. North Carolina needs to do everything possible to retain the star receiver and make sure he does not feel inclined to enter the transfer portal .

Grade: B+

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

