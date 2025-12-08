Grading UNC Football’s Coaches for the 2025 Season

In comparison to the NFL, college football coaches have much more control and power and how a program operates. The North Carolina Tar Heels' coaching situation embodies that narrative perfectly.

North Carolina hired Bill Belichick this past offseason as their program's new head coach. The former New England Patriots head coach led the Tar Heels to a 4-8 record, while finishing in 14th place in the ACC, and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility this season.

Belichick will not be the only coach assessed during this process. Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick will also receive a grade for the 2025 season.

Without further to do, here are the grades for each of the three coaches and their roles in North Carolina's struggles in 2025.

Bill Belichick

Belichick's first-year resume in Chapel Hill has already been clearly laid out, but the 73-year-old-head coach's inability to manufacture success in the program's first season with him at the helm raises many concerns for his future in North Carolina.

The future Hall-of-Fame head coach has been known for his defensive pedigree. However, the Tar Heels were lackluster in several defensive categories, which we will talk about later pertaining to the defensive coordinator position.

With North Carolina failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018, and the team winning four games in 2025, there is only one grade for Belichick in his first season as North Carolina's head coach.

Grade: F

Freddie Kitchens

This one is also pretty easy to assess, as North Carolina's offense averaged 19.3 points per game, which ranked 235th in the country.

Some of that is based on the fact that Gio Lopez is simply not good enough to be a starting quarterback in college football. However, as an offensive coordinator, it is your job to put your players in positions to succeed. Kitchens did not do that, and the production and results speak for themselves.

Grade: D

Steve Belichick

The defense is the unit that possesses the most promise and optimism, heading into 2026. However, the defense still struggled to stop opposing offenses, specifically in the final three games of the season. During that span, North Carolina allowed 34 points per game - against Wake Forest, Duke, and North Carolina State.

That occurred with experienced talent on defense. Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, they have lost several of those players to the transfer portal. The program did a great job of replenishing that side of the ball in the 2026 recruitment class, but those are young players who will need to develop.

Overall, it was an inconsistent unit, and with the number of changes on that side of the ball next season, Belichick could have another tough time developing a strong defense.

Grade: C

