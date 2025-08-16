2025 UNC Schedule Breakdown: Duke
Duke will be the second-to-last schedule breakdown of the offseason, with the Blue Devils facing North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Nov. 22.
It will be the 112th meeting between the two schools in the Triangle. Despite falling behind 20-0, Duke rallied to defeat North Carolina 21-20 and reclaim the Victory Bell for the first time since 2018. The Tar Heels had won the rivalry trophy five straight years before the Blue Devils took it back in 2024.
Before the Carolina-Duke rivalry became more known for its status as the greatest in college basketball history, the rivalry was much more heated on the gridiron. However, the Blue Devils had only defeated the Tar Heels seven times from 1970 to 2009.
However, the rivalry became much more competitive when David Cutcliffe took over the program in 2008. Since 2012, Duke has defeated UNC six times, which included a three-game winning streak from 2016 to 2018.
The Blue Devils are coming off a successful 9-4 season under the first-year head coach Manny Diaz that included wins over all three of its in-state rivals: NC State, UNC, and Wake Forest. With many key players returning, they hope to build off of last season’s success.
Enough of the history lesson. Let’s dive right into it.
Offense
Although last year’s starting quarterback, Maalik Murphy, departed for Oregon State after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, Duke may have found a replacement that’s better than him: former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah.
Mensah completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,723 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 13 games for the Green Wave as a redshirt freshman. His accuracy and decision-making already mark an improvement over Murphy, who threw 12 interceptions — the most in the ACC — and finished with a 60% completion rate, ranking 13th in the league.
The running game was a weak spot in the offense as it was 127th in rushing yards per game (92.5 yards per game) last season.
Running back Jacquez Moore is healthy again after an injury-riddled 2024 season. Moore rushed for 674 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. Peyton Jones also returns in the backfield and he will be vying for the No. 1 running back spot.
The receiving corps should be deep with returning starters Que’Sean Brown and Sahmir Hagans. Duke also added Harvard transfer Cooper Barkate, who had 63 catches for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, along with Oklahoma transfer Andrel Anthony.
The offensive line returns four of its five starters from last season: center Matt Craycroft, right guard Justin Pickett, right tackle Brian Parker and left tackle Bruno Fina.
Defense
Duke is one of the most disruptive forces in the ACC as the Blue Devils led the conference in sacks (43) and fumbles forced (19) and recovered (14).
It starts up front as Duke returns three of its four starters from last season. Defensive ends Vincent Anthony and Wesley Williams combined for 12.5 sacks, while defensive tackle Aaron Hall anchored the interior with 41 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Linebacker Tre Freeman is back after a strong 2024 season in which he recorded 67 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions.
In the secondary, All-ACC performers Chandler Rivers at cornerback and Terry Moore at safety. Moore led the team last season with 71 tackles and four interceptions.
Big Dawg: CB Chandler Rivers
Chandler Rivers is a bona fide dog. He might be a wolf because he eats dogs, as he may be the best corner in the country, let alone the world.
The preseason All-ACC selection recorded 54 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles last season. For his efforts, he was named first-team All-ACC.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rivers had the second-highest defensive grade (90.7) among cornerbacks nationally in 2024. He also posted the second-highest coverage grade (89.8) and was rated the No. 40 overall player in college football. Allowed only 13 completions all year, including just three of 20 yards or more. His 4.5 yards allowed per target ranked 13th among Power Four cornerbacks.
Rivers tied the Duke record with interceptions in three consecutive games – Florida State, SMU, and Miami – and logged a season-high three pass breakups against North Carolina. He was also awarded the ACC Defensive Back of the Week on Oct. 21 after returning an interception 36 yards for a touchdown in Duke’s win over Florida State.
Sypnosis
This is a must-win game for the Tar Heels. Duke is a solid program and many people think they could be a dark horse in the ACC. With a solid quarterback, an excellent foundation on the line of scrimmage and a ferocious defense, it could be a monumental win for Bill Belichick if the Blue Devils live up to the hype.
However, it’s more than a game: it’s a rivalry game and one with a lot of tradition despite the lopsidedness. Anything can happen in these games, but this is one of those games the Tar Heels could lose even in front of their home fans.
