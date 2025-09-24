2027 Standout Reveals UNC Was His Childhood Dream School
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been targeting multiple different prospects from all over the country as they have hopes of being able to land a lot of 2027 prospect similar to their 2026 class which they have been able to land a total of 37 commitments in which is far more than they needed but at the same time, it is huge for any type of growth that they want to have.
One of the main players in the 2027 recruiting class that has started to catch fire as a recent is Rico Jackson, who remains to be a very talented safety prospect who has a UNC offer. Jackson recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail everything needed to know about his relationship with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
- "North Carolina hasn’t really shown as much love as I thought they would, but I do want to develop a better relationship," the North Carolina Tar Heels target stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his hopes to develop a relationship with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
He then went into detail about which coach he did speak with, as he once again reiterated that they have yet to keep consistent contact with him in his recruitment thus far.
- "I talked to Coach Thompson but he hasn’t really reached out."
Does the talented prospect have any type of hope to visit the North Carolina Tar Heels, or is this something that he doesn't have hopes for at this time, considering the level of communication he has had with this staff?
- "Yes, I would love you to go on a visit to North Carolina, the atmosphere is amazing and it’s a great culture and state."
Which schools have been standing out for the talented prospect at this time, considering the North Carolina Tar Heels are starting to fall behind, simply because they haven't been communicating as well as they should?
- "Maryland, Syracuse, Toledo, Temple, App State. Maryland really stands out the most because they’ve been really consistent."
He then would go as far as saying that North Carolina was his dream school.
- "Show love to be honest, if North Carolina really wants me there and thinks I’m a good fit for their program, then I’m ready to build with them, because North Carolina has been my dream school."
