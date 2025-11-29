All Tar Heels

Live Game Thread: North Carolina Tar Heels Vs NC State

The North Carolina Tar Heels take on the NC State Wolfpack in a rivalry edition of 2025's regular-season finale. Stay tuned for the game, as we break down the ins and outs.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels take on their rivals, the NC State Wolfpack, in a season finale matchup. The Tar Heels have seen their fair share of ups and downs this season under legendary head coach Bill Belichick. Entering the game, UNC holds a 4-7 overall record, and would love nothing more than to make that 5-7.

Belichick's Tar Heels will be the visitors in the game, as kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 ET. Want to follow along? Make sure to keep this tab open and not miss a single piece of the action.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

1st Quarter:

