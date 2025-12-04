Sean Payton Hopes Bill Belichick Gets Another Coaching Opportunity in NFL
As the news that eight-time Super Bowl champion and current North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick is a finalist on the Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot for 2026, one current NFL coach hopes that the longtime Patriots coach gets another opportunity in the NFL.
Broncos coach Sean Payton, who years ago developed a close friendship with Belichick, said he wouldn't be surprised if Belichick one day returns to the NFL as a coach.
“I'll be honest with you,” Payton said. “I miss him not being in the league. I miss him not being in the league and I wouldn't be surprised—and I would be somewhat hopeful that he ends up back in the league. We'd all be better for it. He's something.”
Payton spoke of the friendship he developed with Belichick dating back to the 2006 Pro Bowl, during which the then-Patriots coach coached the AFC and the then-Saints coach did the same for the NFC.
“So when you're there 10 days, and you realize the Pro Bowl practice is half an hour, you're going to have a lot of time,” Payton continued. “I got to know him. The timing was perfect and he's in the AFC, I was in the NFC. He's very gracious. I think we took both staffs on this three or four-boat fishing trip. He's pretty good with that fishing stuff. I don't know anything about it. Then we would have these discussions.
“And then eventually joint practices and then I think we had four joint practices. And not one time in those four practices was there a scuffle or fight. We got a lot of work done... I was lucky enough as a young coach that that unfolded that way.”
Belichick's name pops up in NFL rumors, North Carolina coach releases statement in response
Days after then-coach Brian Daboll was fired by the Giants—with whom Belichick won two Super Bowls as the defensive coordinator—Belichick's name popped up as a potential candidate for the franchise's head coaching job. But Belichick, in the midst of an up-and-down season with the Tar Heels, released a statement in response to the rumors.
“Despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies,” Belichick said.
Belichick went 4-8 in his first season with North Carolina. In 29 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, Belichick racked up the third-most regular season wins and his six Super Bowl wins as a head coach are the most in NFL history.