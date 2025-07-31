ACC Media Poll: Where Belichick's First UNC Squad Is Projected
A week after ACC Kickoff concluded, the conference released its preseason media poll, which was voted on by 180 credentialed media members.
Media voters held a neutral view of North Carolina, placing the Tar Heels squarely in the middle of the pack at eighth in the preseason poll. It marks the second straight year UNC has been projected to finish eighth. Last season, the Tar Heels underperformed expectations, ending the year tied for 10th with a 6-7 overall record and a 3-5 mark in ACC play.
Clemson was the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC title in the league’s preseason media poll, earning 167 first-place votes. The Tigers, who are aiming to defend their conference crown and are national title contenders, topped the voting with 3,083 total points.
Miami followed in second with 2,679 points and received seven first-place votes. SMU, entering its second season in the ACC, was picked third with 2,612 points and two first-place nods.
Georgia Tech also received two first-place votes and placed fourth in the poll with 2,397 points, while Louisville rounded out the top five.
Duke was projected to finish sixth with 1,973 points, just ahead of Florida State, which earned four first-place votes but landed in seventh with 1,920 points. North Carolina, Pitt and NC State filled out the eighth through 10th spots.
Virginia Tech collected one first-place vote and was slotted 11th with 1,412 points, followed closely by Syracuse at 1,381.
Boston College (953), Virginia (871), California (659), Wake Forest (576) and Stanford (426) rounded out the bottom five of the 17-team preseason poll.
The ACC media poll offered a more favorable outlook for North Carolina compared to the USA Today poll released on July 21. In the ACC poll, the Tar Heels were picked to finish eighth, while USA Today projected them to finish 10th — behind Pitt, NC State and Virginia Tech. All three of those programs were ranked below UNC in the ACC media voting.
The good news for North Carolina is that it faces a manageable schedule. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Tar Heels have the 51st-toughest slate in the country, with their opponents averaging a 6.7-5.3 record.
In nonconference play, UNC’s toughest opponent will be TCU in the season opener for both teams, set for primetime on Labor Day. In its overall schedule all but Clemson, Duke, Syracuse and TCU won at least nine games. The rest of the opponents on their schedule won six games or less last season.
While being picked to finish eighth isn’t exactly idel, North Carolina will have the opportunity to prove the voters wrong this season — and remind everyone why preseason polls are little more than educated guesses.
