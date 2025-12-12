UNC’s Long Odds to Win the ACC This Season

This could be labeled as a putting-the-cart-before-the-horse topic, but the North Carolina Tar Heels' current odds of winning the regular season ACC title are criminally low.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, North Carolina is tied for the fourth-highest odds to win the regular season conference title.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Again, this could be viewed as a premature discussion, as the Tar Heels still have a few more games before conference play opens up in late December, but it is astonishing that North Carolina is viewed that low in the pecking order of the ACC.

Here are the odds for top-viewed teams in the ACC .

1. Duke Blue Devils (-125)

Duke deserves to be at the top of the list as they are currently 10-0, with an impressive road win over Michigan State last weekend.

2. Louisville Cardinals (+240)

Louisville is spearheaded by the two-guard tandem of Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell. The Cardinals are 8-1, with wins over Kentucky and Indiana.

3. Clemson Tigers (+1400)

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) walks off the court after losing to the BYU Cougars 67-64 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This is the most puzzling one; Clemson has the third-highest odds to win the ACC regular season title. Although the sportsbook views the Tigers as a long-shot contender in the conference, at 7-3 with no notable wins, it is head-scratching, to say the least.

4. Virginia Cavaliers, North Carolina State, and North Carolina (+1600)

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Of these three teams, North Carolina is clearly the best team on paper and in the national rankings. That does not mean everything, but the Tar Heels are better than both Virginia and North Carolina State and possess a higher ceiling than those two programs.

If you are not convinced that North Carolina's odds should be higher, here are Georgetown's head coach Ed Cooley's thoughts on the Tar Heels.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"You've got to give [North Carolina] a lot of credit," Cooley said. "I thought they played incredibly well, thought they shared the ball. I thought their length definitely impacted the game at the rim, between Caleb [Wilson] and [Henri] Veesaar. I think we got a little frustrated, and we tried to do it singlehandedly by ourselves. So that's something that we'll address."

"I haven't seen many players like him in college basketball in probably 15 years," Cooley said about Wilson. "He's a hell of a talent. I see him being an NBA All-Star. He has the ability to make pro moves. Athletic, long, incredible rebounder, plays in transition. He reminds me a lot of Tracy McGrady."

