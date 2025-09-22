All Tar Heels

ACC Moves to 9-Game Schedule, How It Affects UNC

The ACC has finally joined in unison with the rest of the Power Four conferences.  In August, the SEC announced that it would switch to a nine-game conference schedule

Grant Chachere

An ACC Championship logo on the side of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Friday, December 6, 2019.
An ACC Championship logo on the side of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Friday, December 6, 2019. / Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

The ACC has finally in unison with the rest of the Power Four conferences. 

In August, the SEC announced that it would switch to a nine-game conference schedule, similar to the Big Ten and Big 12. Following this decision, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips announced on Monday that the ACC would adopt the same scheduling format. The final decision was made by athletic directors from each school during a meeting in Charlotte.

In addition to the schedule change, each team is required to play at least 10 Power Four teams. In Leyman’s terms, every program must play one Power team in its non-conference schedule. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s move to a nine-game schedule has introduced logistical challenges, as a 17-team league cannot feasibly accommodate such a format. This complexity arises from the conference’s scheduling partnership with Notre Dame and its nonconference rivalry games, including Louisville vs. Kentucky, Clemson vs. South Carolina, and Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, making the schedule change difficult to implement.

Notre Dame counts as a non-conference opponent due to the Fighting Irish being independents in football, but per an agreement with the ACC, it will play at least five ACC teams. Notre Dame is an ACC team in every other sport. 

The ACC’s Statement

UNC
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • "We have been incredibly intentional throughout our discussions on ACC Football, including the future of our conference schedule,” Phillips said. “Today, the Athletic Directors of the 17 football-playing institutions overwhelmingly supported a regular season schedule that includes nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games each year against Power 4 opponents.
  • “This positions the ACC as one of only two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 teams. There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but today’s decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and their respective programs. As specified in the Conference constitution, the model will be presented to the Faculty Athletics Representatives for formal adoption.”

What Does This Mean For North Carolina?

UNC
Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have four nonconference games on the slate through 2028. This season, UNC scheduled two Power Four opponents — TCU and a road trip to UCF, both from the Big 12.

In 2026, the Tar Heels will meet TCU in Ireland and host Notre Dame in Chapel Hill. The following year, Carolina opens the season at home against UCF before traveling to Indiana to take on Purdue.

Here are the full non-conference schedules from 2025 to 2028: 

2025

  • 09/01 - TCU
  • 09/06 - at Charlotte
  • 09/13 - Richmond
  • 09/20 - at UCF
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2026

  • 08/29 - vs TCU (in Dublin, Ireland)
  • 09/12 - ETSU
  • 09/19 - at UConn
  • 10/03 - Notre Dame

2027

  • 09/04 - UCF
  • 09/11 - at Purdue
  • 09/18 - UConn
  • 09/25 - North Alabama
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick greets Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2028

  • 09/02 - at South Carolina
  • 09/09 - Kennesaw State
  • 09/16 - North Carolina A&T
  • 09/23 - James Madison

Because of the schedule changes, it will lead to North Carolina having to drop one of its nonconference opponents. For example, North Carolina could cancel its home-and-home with UConn in 2026 and 2027.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.