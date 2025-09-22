ACC Moves to 9-Game Schedule, How It Affects UNC
The ACC has finally in unison with the rest of the Power Four conferences.
In August, the SEC announced that it would switch to a nine-game conference schedule, similar to the Big Ten and Big 12. Following this decision, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips announced on Monday that the ACC would adopt the same scheduling format. The final decision was made by athletic directors from each school during a meeting in Charlotte.
In addition to the schedule change, each team is required to play at least 10 Power Four teams. In Leyman’s terms, every program must play one Power team in its non-conference schedule.
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s move to a nine-game schedule has introduced logistical challenges, as a 17-team league cannot feasibly accommodate such a format. This complexity arises from the conference’s scheduling partnership with Notre Dame and its nonconference rivalry games, including Louisville vs. Kentucky, Clemson vs. South Carolina, and Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, making the schedule change difficult to implement.
Notre Dame counts as a non-conference opponent due to the Fighting Irish being independents in football, but per an agreement with the ACC, it will play at least five ACC teams. Notre Dame is an ACC team in every other sport.
The ACC’s Statement
- "We have been incredibly intentional throughout our discussions on ACC Football, including the future of our conference schedule,” Phillips said. “Today, the Athletic Directors of the 17 football-playing institutions overwhelmingly supported a regular season schedule that includes nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games each year against Power 4 opponents.
- “This positions the ACC as one of only two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 games against Power 4 teams. There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but today’s decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and their respective programs. As specified in the Conference constitution, the model will be presented to the Faculty Athletics Representatives for formal adoption.”
What Does This Mean For North Carolina?
The Tar Heels have four nonconference games on the slate through 2028. This season, UNC scheduled two Power Four opponents — TCU and a road trip to UCF, both from the Big 12.
In 2026, the Tar Heels will meet TCU in Ireland and host Notre Dame in Chapel Hill. The following year, Carolina opens the season at home against UCF before traveling to Indiana to take on Purdue.
Here are the full non-conference schedules from 2025 to 2028:
2025
- 09/01 - TCU
- 09/06 - at Charlotte
- 09/13 - Richmond
- 09/20 - at UCF
2026
- 08/29 - vs TCU (in Dublin, Ireland)
- 09/12 - ETSU
- 09/19 - at UConn
- 10/03 - Notre Dame
2027
- 09/04 - UCF
- 09/11 - at Purdue
- 09/18 - UConn
- 09/25 - North Alabama
2028
- 09/02 - at South Carolina
- 09/09 - Kennesaw State
- 09/16 - North Carolina A&T
- 09/23 - James Madison
Because of the schedule changes, it will lead to North Carolina having to drop one of its nonconference opponents. For example, North Carolina could cancel its home-and-home with UConn in 2026 and 2027.
