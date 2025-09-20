Akedran Crumel Shares Thoughts on North Carolina and More
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the more impressive teams in the nation when it comes to a plethora of different things, but one thing that they have been second to none in is the recruiting scene.
The recruiting scene has been dominated by the North Carolina Tar Heels. This is because the North Carolina Tar Heels have been able to push their will with players for multiple different reasons. Part of the reason is because of their head football coach is so dominant in the NFL. To the point that he has been considered the greatest coach in NFL history.
This has helped them land 37 total commits in the 2026 class. This is far more than the majority of teams, as the top teams are typically landing 26-28 commits. They have already landed multiple different commits in the 2027 recruiting class as well, which is something that has been the primary focus for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the recruiting scene. This is because they have been able to land more than enough in the 2026 class.
One of the targets that they have been targeting is a 2027 in-state prospect who attends Clayton High School, which is one of the more popular high schools in the state of North Carolina.
That prospect being Akedran Crumel. Crumel is a 2027 defensive back in the state and is one of the better names to know in the class. He has a lot of top programs in the nation looking to target him. Among the greatest spots in his recruitment resides the Tar Heels, which he discussed with North Carolina Tar Heels.
Akedran Crumel Talks North Carolina Standpoint and More
- “North Carolina is doing good too. They show me they want me, said the very talented prospect named Akedran Crumel from Clayton High School inside the North Carolina state lines.
He then went into a conversation about which coach he speaks to the most on the staff and what that coach does in specific, as he details how that coach has been contacting him frequently, which is typically a great sign in the world of recruiting.
- “Coach Hawk, he always calls checks up on me.”
Is there anything specific that the North Carolina Tar Heels need to do to be able to push themselves up in his ranking?
- “Nothing, they’re doing a good job.”
