Assessing Caleb Wilson's Season Heading into Conference Play
With the non-conference portion of the schedule concluded, the North Carolina Tar Heels own a 12-1 record heading into conference play. It has been an incredibly impressive start to the 2025 campaign, as the Tar Heels have gone 2-1 against ranked non-conference opponents, which has been a shortcoming for North Carolina in recent memory.
A major reason for the Tar Heels' lofty success this season has been former five-star recruit Caleb Wilson, who has transformed North Carolina into one of the top teams in the nation.
This past Monday, the AP Poll released its latest college basketball ranking, which had the Tar Heels slotted at No. 12.
With all that being said, here is an assessment of Wilson's season with conference play starting next week.
Grading Wilson
2025 averages (through 13 games): 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 55.4 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from three-point range, and 69.4 percent from the free throw line
Through 13 games, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound freshman forward has scored at least 20 points in nine games, which is the most by any freshman in the country.
Although Wilson's assists are somewhat low, the star freshman has demonstrated time and time again how he can facilitate out of the post when double-teamed.
North Carolina's head coach Hubert Davis highlighted this, while explaining how Wilson is willing to do anything to help the team win.
- "I think one of the things that I would say opposing teams have learned: one of the things that he's elite at is passing the basketball. I mean, he can find guys," Davis said. "And so actually, when they put two on the ball, he becomes a playmaker. He's really instinctive and he knows where his teammates are and gets the ball to where it needs to be."
- "No, I don't think so. Caleb, he's a competitor. He wants to win," Davis said. "He wants his team to be successful. And on both ends of the floor, he'll do whatever he needs to do to put us in a position to be successful. That word is nowhere near Caleb in any form or fashion."
As mentioned earlier, Wilson has been constantly double-teamed, as opposing teams refuse to have the forward beat defenders off the dribble. However, Wilson is still capable of getting to his spot whenever he wants.
Conference play will be revealing, but Wilson should maintain this level of productivity and effectiveness.
