Assessing Caleb Wilson's Season Heading into Conference Play

With the non-conference portion of the schedule concluded, the North Carolina Tar Heels own a 12-1 record heading into conference play. It has been an incredibly impressive start to the 2025 campaign, as the Tar Heels have gone 2-1 against ranked non-conference opponents, which has been a shortcoming for North Carolina in recent memory.

A major reason for the Tar Heels' lofty success this season has been former five-star recruit Caleb Wilson, who has transformed North Carolina into one of the top teams in the nation.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) brings the ball up court against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This past Monday, the AP Poll released its latest college basketball ranking, which had the Tar Heels slotted at No. 12.

With all that being said, here is an assessment of Wilson's season with conference play starting next week.

Grading Wilson

2025 averages (through 13 games): 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 55.4 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from three-point range, and 69.4 percent from the free throw line

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Through 13 games , the 6-foot-9, 216-pound freshman forward has scored at least 20 points in nine games, which is the most by any freshman in the country.

Although Wilson's assists are somewhat low, the star freshman has demonstrated time and time again how he can facilitate out of the post when double-teamed.

North Carolina's head coach Hubert Davis highlighted this, while explaining how Wilson is willing to do anything to help the team win.

"I think one of the things that I would say opposing teams have learned: one of the things that he's elite at is passing the basketball. I mean, he can find guys," Davis said. "And so actually, when they put two on the ball, he becomes a playmaker. He's really instinctive and he knows where his teammates are and gets the ball to where it needs to be."

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis on the sideline against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"No, I don't think so. Caleb, he's a competitor. He wants to win," Davis said. "He wants his team to be successful. And on both ends of the floor, he'll do whatever he needs to do to put us in a position to be successful. That word is nowhere near Caleb in any form or fashion."

As mentioned earlier, Wilson has been constantly double-teamed, as opposing teams refuse to have the forward beat defenders off the dribble. However, Wilson is still capable of getting to his spot whenever he wants.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Conference play will be revealing, but Wilson should maintain this level of productivity and effectiveness.

