ACC Tournament Live Blog: UNC vs. Notre Dame

North Carolina starts its postseason run with a second-round game against Notre Dame on Wednesday night in Greensboro.

The Tar Heels enter as the No. 6 seed, after finishing 16-9, 10-6 in the league. Carolina split its last four regular season games, including a puzzling home loss to Marquette and a dominant 18-point win over Duke on Senior Night. Then there was a win over Florida State that combined both—a dismal first half, followed by an inspired second-half rally.

Roy Williams has said that he can’t predict what type of performance he’ll get from his team from night-to-night.

Most bracket projections have the Heels safely in the NCAA field. The analytics at TeamRankings.com have the Heels as 99.9 percent likely to be in the field.

Carolina will face 11-seed Notre Dame, who advanced with a 17-2 run to close its first-round game against Wake Forest, wiping out a 12-point deficit in the final 7:17 and winning on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

The win was the second straight for the Irish, who closed the regular season with a 10-point win over second place Florida State. That followed a four-game losing streak that included a loss to last-place Boston College.

Notre Dame took 30 three-pointers and just 27 twos in the first game. The Irish will be tempted to go with that strategy again. They have the No. 38 best three-point shooting percentage in the country, while Carolina’s perimeter defense is No. 219. They hit 12-of-26 from three against Wake on Tuesday night and have topped 25 three-point attempts in five of the last six games (taking 23 in the one where they fell short of 25.