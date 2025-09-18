All Tar Heels

Seth Trimble Shares Thoughts Before 2025-2026 Basketball Season

Now a senior, Seth Trimble spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time, as the 2025-2026 season approaches.

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team has reached its fourth year with Seth Trimble, who once entered the transfer portal following his sophomore season (2023-2024). Trimble, the experienced and familiar face to not only the program but to the fan base, spoke to the media for the first time ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Seth Trimble
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) on the fast break in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Shop

  • "Well, I'll just speak on the Ben and Jerry's part real quick. I'm going to sit here and keep it a secret. I'll give you all one. I'm trying to get Coach Roy flavored here on Franklin Street. That's one thing I really want to do. I think he's earned it. I think he's done enough to give himself a flavor. He's great to my family. He's great at the university. So, I'm going to try and do that to him. I've got to talk to corporate. So, we'll see what they say. We'll see what they say."
  • "Yeah. I mean, NIL is, well, first of all, it's important in the program because to get players now, you have to have it. You know, if you don't have it, you won't get players."
Seth Trimbl
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) drives against Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
  • "But, it's huge. It puts young players like me, young men, young women all over this university and into such, you know, grateful positions and such huge positions that we're fortunate just to call blessings."
  • "It wasn't this way years ago. And now, just the fact that I can be at a university I love and capitalize, really capitalize off of my name, my image of the things I do, is, I mean, it's huge. And it's going to go a long way for us players. It will go a long way for this university and bringing in the right people to hopefully get some championships. But, it just continues to benefit college basketball."

On Main Takeaways from Last Season

Seth trimble
Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard J.R. Konieczny (20) and guard Matt Allocco (41) defend in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "You just got to bring it day in, day out, in practice, open gyms. All that you got to have at uni as a team. And if it's on the court but not off the court, or if it's off the court but not on the court, you're going to struggle. I learned a lot, but those are some of the biggest things. And just continuing just to battle through adversity was also one of the biggest things. We went through a lot of ups and downs last year."
  • "But we tried our best to stay together as one, hold each other accountable, just stay as a group. And we did a good job in that aspect, but those are some of the biggest things I took away."

On the 2025-2026 Season Having a Brand New Roster

Seth Trimble
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) works out during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
  • "Yeah, I mean, our team, we came together and gelled super, super quick. I mean, say maybe the first couple weeks max, and it was like, all right, these guys are still strangers, this and that. But I'd say max maybe 14 days, maybe even 10 days. I mean, we came together really, really quickly. We bonded, we gelled quickly, and it carried on to the court, too. I mean, we hung out off the court all the time. We still do. And, I mean, just the way we came together on the court in such a quick amount of time was super impressive. It was super impressive."
  • "Is there an element of this that's kind of fun with all these new guys and just sort of the uncertainty and unknown that lays ahead? I guess when you have a lot of new guys, a lot of new different things, it's a different composition than last year."

On Luka Bogavac as Player and Person

Seth Trimble
Feb 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Seth Trimble (7) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • "Well, Luka, as a person, super funny, super personable. He just wants to get to know you. He's just super curious about just American culture—you know, what we do, how we hang out, you know, what we eat, whatever it is. But a super funny guy. Super funny guy. I think he's really unintentionally funny just because, you know, he's coming over from Montenegro. He's just so curious about things."
  • "But as a player, too, he's just an incredible basketball player. Plays at his own pace. He's looking for a shot. He's also aggressive on the offensive end. And it just brings just another huge aspect to our team that, you know, that we could really use. So, I'm super excited for that." 

On Recruiting Henri Veesaar During the Offseason

Henri Veesaa
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during the second half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
  • "The dinner's just flowing so smoothly. I mean, every dinner I did this past summer, this past recruiting trail. But, I don't know, I just had such a good feeling with Henry. Everything that he was asking, he was super – I mean, everything was just flowing super smooth. He was super invested. He had a bunch of questions, not just for Coach Davis and the rest of the staff."
  • "But for me and other players, he had questions for JB (James Brown). You know, we would talk about, like, how he could see himself fitting in. And he'd say, me and you, or, you know, you and I, sort of stuff like that. But, yeah, the answer was there. I mean, it was just – it was a really good dinner overall, and I was really confident leaving."

