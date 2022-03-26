Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. UCLA (NCAA Tournament - Sweet 16)

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 73-66 win over UCLA in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Highlights:

Condensed Game:

Main content:

After a hard fought, closer-than-the-final-score-indicates type game, North Carolina beats UCLA for the sixth time in a row and has now knocked out half of the 2021 Final Four participants in back-to-back games. The Tar Heels will move on to face the first-ever 15 seed to advance to the Elite 8, the St. Peter’s Peacocks.

Caleb Love had a monster night for the Heels, leading the team with 30 points (27 of which came in the second half), including six threes, four assists, and just one turnover, all while playing the full 40 minutes. His six threes tie the mark for most made by a Tar Heel in a single NCAA Tournament game, which has now happened four times. Love owns two of those.

RJ Davis and Love have scored 30 points in back-to-back games, the first time in Carolina history to have 30-plus point performances in back-to-back NCAA Tournament games.

UCLA held the lead for the majority of the game and kept trying to push out to a larger margin, but each time the Tar Heels were able to reel the Bruins back in. The game featured eight ties and 14 lead changes.

A big question mark coming in was Jaime Jaquez’s ankle, which he tweaked in UCLA’s 2 nd round game. Jaquez appeared to moving quite capably. If his ankle bothered him, it didn’t show.

round game. Jaquez appeared to moving quite capably. If his ankle bothered him, it didn’t show. Armando Bacot fought through what appeared to be back-tightening issues to record yet another double-double. It’s his 28 th this season, which ties him with Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe for most in the country, and the 46 th of his career. If Bacot gets a double-double against St. Peter’s he will tie Tyler Hansbrough and Sam Perkins for 3 rd -most in the UNC record book.

this season, which ties him with Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe for most in the country, and the 46 of his career. If Bacot gets a double-double against St. Peter’s he will tie Tyler Hansbrough and Sam Perkins for 3 -most in the UNC record book. Staying with Bacot, while much of the adulation will go to Love for his scoring output, don’t overlook some of the smaller things Bacot did to help capture this victory. To name a few, after picking up his third foul in the second half, he was able to play the remainder of the game without ever picking up his fourth. Or how about the save to Caleb Love for the game-tying three-pointer? Or how about his tip-in with 15 seconds to go, which gave Carolina a five-point lead? Kudos to Bacot for all his great work.

One of the great moves of the game was a substitution decision that Coach Davis made. With Brady Manek having missed three straight three-pointers and becoming visibly upset with himself, Hubert Davis sat him for a few minutes in favor of Puff Johnson. After a time of collecting himself, Manek come back and….missed another three. But he hit the next one to give his team a one-point lead with 4:23 remaining.

A game after committing 21 turnovers against Baylor, Carolina took care of the ball, finishing with just eight. Playing against UCLA, one of the best in the country at hanging onto the ball, it was vital that UNC did the same, and they did exactly that. The Heels finished with just eight turnovers and no player had more than two.

A game after being ejected (Manek) and disqualified (Love), I was curious to see how both players would react in this game. To answer my question – both players had taken and made a three-pointer within the first 90 seconds.

The first half was mostly devoid of whistles. There were just seven combined fouls and the under-16:00 media timeout didn’t come until it was already time for the under-12:00.

Love wasn’t the only player to score in double-digits. He was joined by Bacot (14), Manek (13), and Davis (12).

Carolina was not going to be able to “win the game” in the first half against UCLA. But they could certainly make the necessary plays to stop themselves from losing the game in that first half. Carolina stayed connected enough (three-point halftime lead) to be able to figure things out in the second half.

Carolina is now 14-0 in Caleb Love’s career when he scores 20 or more points. Caleb Love’s 20-point game tonight is the 40 th time this season a Tar Heel has scored 20 or more. By comparison, UNC had just seven 20-point performances all of last season.

time this season a Tar Heel has scored 20 or more. By comparison, UNC had just seven 20-point performances all of last season. When UCLA went up by five at 56-51 and had the ball, it felt like a little bit of a danger zone for UNC, not to mention that UCLA had the ball. However, a Caleb Love lay-up and three pointer later and this game was tied.

Shout out to the women’s basketball team. Although their season came to a close on Friday night against the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, this team is on a phenomenal upward trajectory headed into 2022-23.

I don’t want to be guilty of projecting into the future, BUT if Duke wins on Saturday and North Carolina wins on Sunday, the teams will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. Not to mention it will be in the Final Four. Not to mention it would be during Coach K’s final season. You know the TV executives are hoping with everything for that to become a reality.

Box Score

Postgame Press Conference

Coach Hubert Davis & starters

Remember to check in for Quick Hitters after every North Carolina basketball game. Next up is the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament against St. Peter's on Sunday, March 27. Tip is at 4:05pm ET on CBS.