Former Tar Heels Football Player Describes Life Around Bill Belichick
Gavin Blackwell, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, was asked in his initial press conference with Florida State football about his relationship and involvement with new UNC head football coach Bill Belichick. He stood tall and spoke glowingly about Belichick and gave him his former coach his flowers.
“You can punt on this Gavin, if you don’t want to answer it,” the reporter said, according to The Fayetteville Observer. “What was it like interacting with Bill Belichick?”
Blackwell was gracious and told the scribes assembled about what life was like under the eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame coach.
"“It was great, honestly. I have nothing bad to say about Coach Belichick. He loves football. Everything that you see online, and stuff like that, I would kind of say the media portrays it a little bit differently than what it is inside the building,” said Blackwell, who went through spring practice with Belichick and the Tar Heels before entering the portal on April 16.
Blackwell spent four seasons at UNC before transferring to Florida State in May. He said Belichick showed him nothing but love during the few months he was around the new UNC coach. He addressed the elephant in the living room and said Belichick “loves his players, he loves his coaches, and he’s all about ball.”
The six-time Super Bowl champion coach made quite the impression on Blackwell during spring football, even though Blackwell transferred out of the program.
“He kind of brought more of an NFL aspect to college and that’s kind of what they’re running there. But, himself, he’s a down-to-earth dude, not a big-headed guy. You can go up to him, have a conversation, talk ball with him. He loves that type stuff,” Blackwell said.
“When you show that you’re interested, he’s going to make sure that he gives you that same respect and try to help you as much as he can. He got eight Super Bowls, you know what I’m saying? Great dude, great dude. Wish them the best. But, if we see ‘em, you know what’s up.”
Blackwell's career at UNC was marred by injuries. He had 32 receptions for the Tar Heels for 448 yards in 29 games with the team.
Although the Tar Heels do not encounter Florida State in 2025, Blackwell will return to North Carolina when the Seminoles play North Carolina State in a primetime game on ESPN, on Friday, Nov. 21.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!