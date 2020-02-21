AllTarHeels
Brandon Robinson "We're not you're typical last place team; We can still win"

Quierra Luck

Whether you think the team leaders are Cole Anthony, Garrison Brooks or even Armando Bacot, this team lays on the shoulders of Brandon Robinson, the senior guard for UNC. Robinson walked into the season not knowing this would be the season that defined his career; the season that everyone will remember, but what this season did accomplish is being one that defined a player and molded him into a leader. A leader who believes his team can accomplish the unthinkable and push his teammates beyond their capabilities. 

Robinson doesn't believe in what the analysts think or even some fans, he also understands that this team isn't your typical UNC/Roy Williams team but what he does believe, is that UNC can pull the unthinkable and finish out this season strong. Robinson says they aren't looking for the last game or to be finished with the season but instead looking how to take these last few games and turn them into wins. 

Being in last place in the ACC isn't sitting too well with the senior and in his press conference before heading to Louisville, Robinson told reporters that,

 "This isn't your typical last place team. We can still make a deep run in the ACC tournament but tomorrow, I just want to beat Louisville at 4pm"

