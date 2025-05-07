Brother of UNC Basketball Treasure Thrives Against Older Preps
Despite being a mere eighth grader now playing with and against older prospects in 3SSB Circuit 15U action, beyond-his-years guard King Bacot, younger brother of former five-year UNC basketball starting center Armando Bacot, is already making a name for himself as a grassroots sensation this spring.
In fact, The Athletic's Tobias Bass included the 6-foot-3 King Bacot among the standouts at the 3SSB Session I event in Texas over the weekend. The Virginia native is the lone 2029 prospect appearing on that list:
"[King Bacot] is such a unique talent," Phenom Hoops' Jeff Bendel noted about the longtime UNC basketball enthusiast on social media a few weeks ago. "So effortlessly impressive. Sees the game way ahead of others. Showcasing brilliant IQ, pace, and playmaking instincts. Incredibly smooth, refined skillset. Has the tools to be as special as he desires."
Of course, given his brother's standing as the Tar Heels' all-time leading rebounder and a beloved program alum, one would think it's only a matter of time before Hubert Davis and his staff officially target King Bacot on the recruiting trail.
