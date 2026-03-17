First-Round Exit Could Put UNC's Davis on Hot Seat
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The North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off their 2026 NCAA tournament against the VCU Rams on Thursday at 5:50 P.M. ET.
It is a shame that freshman Caleb Wilson will miss the entire tournament after suffering a broken thumb in practice, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
- "North Carolina's Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery," Charania reported. "Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June."
North Carolina is in a vulnerable spot without the freshman phenom, and it could result in the team facing a first-round exit. If that ends up happening, it would be unfair for Hubert Davis to lose his job, but it could have the 55-year-old head coach on the hot seat entering 2027. Here are a couple of reasons why there could be extra pressure on Davis next season.
North Carolina's Roster Could be Elite
While Davis has faced heavy criticism at various points this season, his ability to land top recruits and high-end transfers is apparent. In addition to Wilson, the Tar Heels acquired Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac, and Kyan Evans through the transfer portal. Three of those four players have developed into pivotal players for North Carolina this season.
Heading into next season, the Tar Heels already have two top-25 recruits in guard Dylan Mingo and forward Maximo Adams. The two incoming freshmen will likely join a team that includes Stevenson, Bogavac, and Derek Dixon, among others.
Although Davis could be coaching for his job in 2027, he has the personnel and talent to overcome those possible doubts.
Track Record
If North Carolina does not make it past the first weekend of this year's tournament, it would add to a mixed-bag track record during Davis' tenure. After reaching the National Championship game in 2022, the Tar Heels entered the following season as the Preseason AP Poll No. 1-ranked team but missed the NCAA tournament.
Missing the tournament and then losing before the Sweet 16 could add pressure for next season. Wilson's absence is a legitimate reason why North Carolina should not move on from Davis following the tournament.
It is fair to argue that the basketball program has so much invested into the team, but any team that was without its soon-to-be top-five pick in the NBA Draft would struggle to win multiple games in the tournament.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.