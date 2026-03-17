The North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off their 2026 NCAA tournament against the VCU Rams on Thursday at 5:50 P.M. ET.

It is a shame that freshman Caleb Wilson will miss the entire tournament after suffering a broken thumb in practice, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"North Carolina's Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery," Charania reported. "Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June."

North Carolina is in a vulnerable spot without the freshman phenom, and it could result in the team facing a first-round exit . If that ends up happening, it would be unfair for Hubert Davis to lose his job, but it could have the 55-year-old head coach on the hot seat entering 2027. Here are a couple of reasons why there could be extra pressure on Davis next season.

North Carolina's Roster Could be Elite

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis points to his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Davis has faced heavy criticism at various points this season, his ability to land top recruits and high-end transfers is apparent. In addition to Wilson, the Tar Heels acquired Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac, and Kyan Evans through the transfer portal. Three of those four players have developed into pivotal players for North Carolina this season.

Heading into next season, the Tar Heels already have two top-25 recruits in guard Dylan Mingo and forward Maximo Adams. The two incoming freshmen will likely join a team that includes Stevenson, Bogavac, and Derek Dixon , among others.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) passes the ball defended by Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Although Davis could be coaching for his job in 2027, he has the personnel and talent to overcome those possible doubts.

Track Record

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If North Carolina does not make it past the first weekend of this year's tournament, it would add to a mixed-bag track record during Davis' tenure. After reaching the National Championship game in 2022, the Tar Heels entered the following season as the Preseason AP Poll No. 1-ranked team but missed the NCAA tournament.

Missing the tournament and then losing before the Sweet 16 could add pressure for next season. Wilson's absence is a legitimate reason why North Carolina should not move on from Davis following the tournament.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) handles the ball defended by North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It is fair to argue that the basketball program has so much invested into the team, but any team that was without its soon-to-be top-five pick in the NBA Draft would struggle to win multiple games in the tournament.