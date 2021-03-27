Caleb Love Returning to Carolina

Caleb Love will return to UNC for a second season. The guard made the announcement on his Twitter page, posting on Friday night, “Unfinished business!! Let’s go!!”

Love was believed to be considering a transfer or testing the NBA Draft waters following his freshman season. When fellow freshman Walker Kessler announced his intention to transfer early this week, Love’s father tweeted, “All places are not for all people. If it don’t fit, don’t force it,” and “If they aren’t doing anything to keep you, then why stay? Gave you a shot.”

Love appears to have reconsidered as the week went on, however. Earlier in the day on Friday, one of the top remaining guards in the class of 2021, Hunter Sallis, announced he would play for Gonzaga. Sallis had been one of Carolina’s top remaining targets.

Love was second on the team in scoring at 10.2 ppg and led UNC in assists at 3.6 per game. He was second to Leaky Black in steals at 1.2 per game.

With fellow freshmen RJ Davis and Kerwin Walton, Love was part of a rotation at Carolina’s two guard spots that usually had two of the three starting. Love started 26 of 29 games this year. He struggled with turnovers, outside shooting and shot selection, although he improved in most areas as the season went on.

All three guards are expected to return for their sophomore seasons, along with redshirt freshman Anthony Harris. Andrew Platek, a senior in 2021, could return for a fifth season, thanks to the NCAA’s eligibility freeze this season, and the group will be joined by 2021 signee D’Marco Dunn.