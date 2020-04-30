Can the 2020 Recruiting Class Bring A Natty to UNC? Jawad Williams, "I Wouldn't Say That But They Can Compete"

Welcome to the tenth episode of The Player And The Fan featuring David Noel III and Quierra Luck. We are excited to be bringing to you an official podcast that highlights both elements of competitive sports, the player and the fan. We will be bringing you our viewpoints weekly featuring various sporting topics, games around the ACC, and, most importantly, Carolina Basketball. This season is incredibly unique because the duo is now featuring guests to join the conversation!

This week we have David's teammate and '05 National Champion, Jawad Williams. The Cleveland, Ohio native was recruited by Matt Doherty and attend UNC, 2001-2005. During those years, UNC saw their worst season in 2001-2002; a season that built them into the champions in 2005. In this episode, Quierra finds her self caught between two champions who are stone set in believing their championship meant more to UNC in the Roy Williams era than the other two, 2009 and 2017. The cast also dive into the one question that the world can't seem to find common ground on, who's better, LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

So, sit back, choose your side, and enjoy the dialogue! And make sure you let your voice be heard, are you with the player or the fan?!

