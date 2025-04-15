Connected UNC Basketball Transfer Target Winds Up Committing Elsewhere
When BYU transfer Kanon Catchings first entered the transfer portal, head coach Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff were quick to make contact. Eventually, they even had the forward on campus for a visit.
ALSO READ: Hometown Transfer Talent Commits to Tar Heels
But after becoming the assumed frontrunner for his eventual commitment, it turns out that Catchings will not end up suiting up for the Tar Heels next season.
Late Sunday night, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Catchings has instead committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, who were another prime suitor in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-9, 190-pound Catchings ranked No. 41 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite coming out of Overtime Elite (Ga.) before heading to BYU. And he had connections to the UNC basketball program that many thought could land him in Chapel Hill.
Kanon Catchings' aunt, WNBA legend Tamika Catchings, was represented by new UNC basketball general manager Jim Tanner during her playing days, which figured to be an advantage for the Tar Heels.
As a BYU rookie, Catchings posted averages of 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.
UNC basketball still enjoys an impressive transfer haul, with four pledges thus far from this year’s portal collection: former Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson, Colorado State guard Kyan Evans, Arizona center Henri Veesaar, and West Virginia wing Jonathan Powell.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.