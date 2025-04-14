All Tar Heels

Hometown Transfer Commits to UNC Basketball Program

Following two years at Alabama, North Carolina native Jarin Stevenson is now set to become a UNC basketball player.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
The UNC basketball coaches received some positive news on Sunday night, as the Tar Heels have landed their fourth transfer in the current cycle. And the pledge comes from a hometown talent.

After checking out the Tar Heels several times as a prep, Alabama forward and Chapel Hill product Jarin Stevenson is now committed to fifth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his staff.

At 6-foot-11, 215 pounds, Stevenson becomes another physical big man who will be a part of what should be an improved UNC basketball frontcourt for the 2025-26 season.

As a sophomore last season, Stevenson averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while showing the ability to step outside and knock down threes, albeit shooting just 30.7 percent from deep.

Jarin Stevenson becomes the fourth portal addition for the UNC recruiters this offseason, joining former Colorado State guard Kyan Evans, Arizona big man Henri Veesaar, and West Virginia wing Jonathan Powell. The Tar Heel transfer class stacks up at No. 11 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC, according to 247Sports.

