Hubert Davis Highlights Henri Veesaar in UNC's Win Over East Carolina

After three games that featured some level of competitive basketball, the North Carolina Tar Heels blew out the East Carolina Pirates 99-51 on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

This contest never felt close, as the Tar Heels built a double-digit lead early in the first half. North Carolina would lead 49-26 at halftime, and center Henri Veesaar was the main catalyst for the Tar Heels during that stretch.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on Veesaar's impact.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) runs back during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Obviously having Henri [Veesaar] — his ability to shoot the basketball is real. He can score around the basket, but he's also really good beyond the arc," Davis said. "You can see us trying to throw the ball to Caleb and Henri down low on the post, and they're getting met with two to three guys."

"When that happens, you have to make teams pay," Davis continued. "The only way you can do that is hit shots from three or attack closeouts, get fouled and get to the free-throw line. I felt like we took really good threes, and we stepped up and were able to make them tonight."

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) battles with East Carolina Pirates guard Jordan Riley (12) and center Giovanni Emejuru (7) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina made 12 threes on the night, and at one point, was 8-of-15 from three-point range. Veesaar went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, which opened up the entire offense.

In addition to the four made three pointers on Monday, the Arizona transfer recorded five assists in Saturday's win over the Ohio State Buckeyes . Davis explained how multi-faceted Veesaar's game is, which is evident on both ends of the court.

"His talent is real," Davis said. "He can do so many things on both ends of the floor, but specifically offensively. He can score with either hand around the basket, he's a gifted passer, he has a nice floater and mid-range game, and he can shoot from three."

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates center Giovanni Emejuru (7) backs down on North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"You saw against Ohio State we gave him the ball in ball-screen action and he made plays," Davis continued. "Being able to move him around and put him in different spots is going to be key for us to take advantage of his skill set. I'm looking forward to building that out as the season goes on."

Veesaar posted his seventh double-double of the season on Monday night, with 17 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6-of-9 from the field. North Carolina's long-term success will hinge on the performance of the frontcourt.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the first half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !