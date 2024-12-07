Insider Teases Decision Timeline for UNC Basketball Target AJ Dybantsa
Utah Prep standout and longtime UNC basketball offer holder AJ Dybantsa has been down to a top four of North Carolina, Alabama, BYU, and Kansas since Wednesday. His father, Ace Dybantsa, sat midcourt for the No. 20-ranked Tar Heels' streak-extending 94-79 loss to No. 10 Alabama in the Dean E. Smith Center that night.
In recent weeks, they've said a December decision is possible.
And late Friday night, renowned incognito recruiting insider "Trilly Donovan" posted a not-so-cryptic timeline forecast: "No. 1 off the board next week."
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound versatile forward boasts a perfect 1.0000 composite rating as the unanimous No. 1 prospect in the cycle.
It seems "Trilly Donovan" has some intel to believe Dybantsa will announce a winner next week. Around the same time on Friday night, though, Ace Dybantsa explained to ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance that the decision timeline has moved up but added that he is "hoping this month" and "if not, January."
For now, in the eyes of both the 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, BYU stands as the frontrunner in the AJ Dybantsa sweepstakes. However, both of the insider picks first appeared over a month ago.
Meanwhile, the Rivals FutureCast remains empty heading into what sure looks like, whether it's a matter of a week or several weeks, the homestretch in the high-profile recruitment.
Dybantsa checked out all four of his finalists this fall. UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his assistants hosted him in September.
