Hubert Davis Explains the Importance of UNC's Win vs Kentucky

Beating highly-ranked opponents on the road will do wonders for a team down the road. The North Carolina Tar Heels accomplished that feat on Tuesday night, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 67-64 at Rupp Arena.

There was a lot to prove in this game for the Tar Heels coming into this game, as they were thoroughly outplayed against the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day.

This was another opportunity for the team to prove that it belongs with the top echelon of teams in the country.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis explained the significance of this result for his team.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I think it's significant for this new group, this new team," Davis said. "For them to win in this type of environment, it's good for them. I told them after the game: I just want you to get a taste of what it's like to put on that jersey, play in this building, against this type of team and program, and be able to come up big. It is just great for our growth as a young team. We're only eight games in, but this is really good for our team."

Derek Dixon was the hero of the game, hitting the game-winning layup with seconds to spare. Davis was happy to see how the teammates embraced him after the game. It showed the togetherness of the team in this special moment.

"[Dixon] got interviewed after the game, and the whole team was behind him, like [Oklahoma City Thunder]," Davis said. "One of the biggest things that anybody can do is celebrate someone else's success. When 15 guys feel like they made the three or the layup, that's great to see as a coach.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

North Carolina's response in the second halves of games has been the difference in the games against Kansas and Michigan State. Tuesday was another example of that, and Davis went into detail about why the team's response and fortitude in those moments are monumental.

"We always talk about: how do you react? How do you respond? The last couple of days in practice, we specifically worked on late-game situations where we are up by six, down by six, tied score, different situations," Davis said.

"It was really cool to huddle and have conversation about things in regard to what we had just practiced and practiced the last couple of days, what we have to do in order to put ourselves in the position to win," Davis continued.

"Again, the team is very young, but the confidence and growth of this young team. To be able to come into this environment is off the chart. You can't walk out on that floor and not have goosebumps, and be ready to compete, and for us to do it on the road? I'm very proud of this group."

