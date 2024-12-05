UNC Basketball Program Fumbles Big Recruiting Opportunity
Everything seemed to move too fast for the No. 20-ranked Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday night, as they looked utterly unprepared to keep up with the visiting No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 0-0 SEC) in their SEC/ACC Challenge battle. UNC basketball fell, 94-79, marking the squad's third straight loss and second in that stretch by a margin of more than a dozen points.
Hubert Davis isn't getting the most from his players right now. The Heels have trailed in 154 of the past 165 minutes they've played.
And the timing of the struggles, bringing into question the staff's ability to produce a legit contender from a seemingly fully healthy roster that includes the defending ACC Player of the Year and three former five-star recruits, is far from ideal.
After all, Ace Dybantsa, father of top 2025 UNC basketball target and Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, popped up in the Smith Center, sitting one row back from midcourt as the Tar Heels came up empty against the Tide. One would think he left town less than impressed with what he saw from Davis' bunch.
Plus, the discerning observer's trip to Chapel Hill coincided with his son, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, naming a final four of UNC, Alabama, Kansas, and BYU.
AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 phenom who projects as the potential No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, aims to announce his college choice at some point this month.
